Friday July 23 is the date on which Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds will delivery her verdict in the Sean Luke murder trial.
Provided that attorneys stick to deadlines for the making of final oral submissions over the course of the next two weeks, the judge stated yesterday she will be delivering verdict, with written reasons on the date.
Justice Ramsumair-Hinds and attorneys for both the defence and the State agreed upon the timelines after all the evidence in the case was completed today.
The final witness to testify was one of the accused himself – Richard Chatoo, 31 – who is accused alongside Akeel Mitchell, 29, with murdering the six-year-old boy back in March 2006.
At the hearing, Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal completed her cross-examination of Chatoo who remained adamant that he did not have a role to play in the killing of the child.
His evidence came to a start on Friday.
While he admitted he never liked Mitchell’s “bad vibes” Chatoo still continued to deny knowing of his co-accused also having any role in the killing.
He insisted that on March 26, 2006, when Luke went missing from his Orange Valley Trace, Couva, home, that the boy was ever in his company.
The State’s case was that on the day in question that Chatoo, Mitchell, Luke and some other children from area went on a fishing expedition at a river in the area.
To get to the river, they had to walk through a cane field. But while doing so, Chatoo and Mitchell diverted off course with Luke before he was sexually assaulted by Mitchell and sodomised with a cane stalk that was pushed all the way to his chest area.
Chatoo’s role, the State argued, was to hold on to Luke’s arm and subdue him for Mitchell to carry out the assault and killing.
Chatoo even gave this account to homicide investigators after being arrested and interviewed.
However, he stated at trial this information was concocted since he was coached by officers into giving the account with a promise that he will only be a witness against Mitchell and not be charged with the killing.
In his evidence-in-chief, Chatoo said to this day he regretted attempting to assist police with their investigation.
At the time Luke went missing, the talk in the area he said, was that the boy was seen walking with a talk man who was wearing a white shirt and pair of blue jeans.
While he did not see this himself, Chatoo said he believed the information and decided to give a statement to police since no one else wanted to do so.
“To this day I regret giving that statement. I just wanted to help. Now I know why nobody else wanted to come forward,” he stated.
Contrary to what was said in his statement, Chatoo testified that Luke and Mitchell were not even present when he, his two young cousins and two other boys by the names of Avinash Baboolal and Arvis Pradeep decided to go fishing.
While on their way, Chatoo said it was Baboolal who decided to turn around and head back in the direction from where they came.
About 45 minutes later, he rejoined the group at the river, said Chatoo.
He pointed out the last time he saw Luke was minutes prior to going by the river. At that time, Luke was standing in his (Luke’s) yard behind a closed gate.
Chatoo dismissed the suggestion by Dougdeen-Jaglal that the reason he took his two young cousins to the river, was to bait Luke into accompanying them since Luke and the younger boys would usually play together.
Baboolal on the other hand, in his evidence said Mitchell and Luke were indeed present in the cane field.
He gave similar information to that given by Chatoo in his statement to police.
Baboolal had testified that Chatoo and Mitchell took Luke off course before he heard a squealing sound coming from the area they had gone.
Minutes later Chatoo and Mitchell emerged without Luke. Chatoo he said, informed him Luke was “taking a poop and will go back home after.”
Possibly one of the strongest pieces of evidence against Mitchell was that his sperm was found on Luke’s underwear.
His attorneys however, argued the State failed to provide any evidence that this was not on the boy's clothing long before he was killed.
Given that the case is a judge-alone trial, on Friday the judge would have to assume the role of the jury and be assisted by the attorneys as to what areas of law she should place more weight on in making her determination.
On Monday, Wednesday and Friday of next week, the attorneys will be making their final oral submissions.
Once this is complete, the law stipulates that the judge will have 14 days within which to deliver her verdict. It is only in certain circumstances it can go beyond this but reasons for doing so must be given by the judge.
Appearing for the accused are attorneys Mario Merritt, Evans Welch, Kelston Pope, Randall Raphael, Kirby Joseph and Gabriel Hernandez.
State attorneys Anju Bhola and Sophia Sandy-Smith appear alongside Dougdeen-Jaglal for the prosecution.