A 34-year-old man is in custody after Deodath Gopiee and his dog were both brutally killed in Freeport early yesterday morning.
Gopiee, 58, of Grant Trace Extension, off Beaucarro Road in Freeport, was killed at about 3.30 a.m. while lying in his bed.
He was attacked and chopped by a close male relative.
Police believe that he was asleep when the ordeal began and he died shortly after.
The suspect then killed the family’s dog, Lilly, by choking her to death.
He then went to the bedroom of a female relative, but was unable to enter.
The woman got up at about the same time and found the suspect standing outside her door. He was covered in blood and holding a cutlass.
The woman, on seeing the condition of the man, locked her door and called the police.
A team of officers led by PC Tull and PC Ramdeen responded. They found the suspect in a room, covered in blood.
He was detained and taken into custody.
The district medical officer and relevant authorities were summoned to the scene but the murder weapon was not found.
A team of officers led by WPC Mohammed of the Region 3 Homicide Bureau of Investigations are continuing enquiries.
The suspect, the Express was told, was smiling at officers and even Gopiee’s wife when the officers arrived.
Police said the suspect suffered from mental illness.
When the Express visited Gopiee’s home yesterday, relatives said they were in shock.
The matriarch of the home, Pauline Gopiee, said she was trying to come to terms with the incident.
She said she had warned her husband on Friday to put the cutlass out of reach of the suspect as he was known to “act up” from time to time. However, she said Deodath did not listen.
She also said the suspect had stopped taking his medication recently, despite being urged to continue to do by the family.
Another relative told the media that Gopiee was a man who liked to cook for everyone and loved to laugh and have a good time.
However, she said he had a dark side when he was younger and had an “attitude problem” and a “rage problem” from time to time.
They were not sure if he had a confrontation with the suspect the night before which would have led him to attack the father.
“I always knew that one day he would have tripped out and killed one of them, but no matter what I say, no wrong he would have done, that was her son and she didn’t want to leave him,” Gopiee’s relatives told the Express.
“I will say when it was time for wrong and he did something, she would call him out on it, but I told him to leave this place a long time ago.
“Right now we will have to be glad that she was able to lock the door behind her. She told us that she had woken up to use the washroom and when she opened the door, see him (the suspect) in the corridor holding something. So she asked him what he had in his hand and he didn’t respond. She put on the light and then see like blood splatter on his clothes and he was like holding the cutlass. So she get scared and start to shake up and start to pull back on the door, but at the same time like he tried to open it. She said she don’t know where she get the strength from, but she managed to pull the door close, despite him tugging at it. She lock it one time and notify the police and within minutes they were here,” they added.