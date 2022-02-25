Kind-hearted, generous, friendly, warm, a hero and a warrior.
These were just a few of the loving words used by those who knew her to describe Nicole Moses, 49, a mother of two, who was fatally shot yesterday during a home invasion in Westmoorings.
Moses was shot in the chest while attempting to rush two of her relatives to safety, police said.
Police said Moses was at her home along Cherry Crescent, Westmoorings, around 8.15 a.m. with other relatives, when a group of armed men—estimated to be four persons—jumped the perimeter wall.
They announced a hold-up and began shoving Moses and two other women they encountered into a nearby room.
However, two other men were at the home at the time—one of them, her brother, who has a licensed firearm.
He came outside and ordered the suspects to exit the home.
However, the suspects allegedly raised their weapons at the relative, who opened fire, striking two of the robbers.
The men ran a short distance away, but both collapsed.
The other suspects jumped the wall, and were seen entering a black vehicle that was waiting outside.
The vehicle then drove off.
Police were told one of the men appeared to have been shot.
At the house, one of the shot suspects died next to a vehicle in the garage. A second died in the front yard, his “three-quarter” pants entangled around his calves and his shoes off.
Police said by the time they arrived, neighbours, family and friends were on the property.
Dead suspects from Laventille, Morvant
Moses was taken to the St James Medical Centre, where she died.
Her mother was taken from the home and sat on a chair roadside, where she wept for her daughter, consoled by loved ones.
A pistol believed to have been used by the bandits was also on the ground.
Crime scene investigators recovered several spent shells at the location, and residents of the area provided police with CCTV footage of the incident.
As a result, police are hopeful arrests will be made soon.
The two slain suspects have been identified as 24-year-old Joshua Blackman, aka “Tam Tam”, and 21-year-old Jahmali Haywood.
Blackman was said to be from Laventille, while Haywood was said to have an address in Morvant.
Background checks were done using their fingerprints, and it was discovered that Blackman has 13 pending matters before the courts for firearm and ammunition possession, as well as housebreaking and larceny, police said.
Haywood, police said, has eight pending matters of robberies and larcenies before the courts.
Traumatic event
When the Express visited the scene of the shooting yesterday, relatives declined to speak to the media.
“This happened in front of all of them. Nicole was on the ground bleeding out.
And it was her brothers and family who had to take her to the hospital. And despite that, they still lost her.
“They were covered in her blood and still lost her. And then it’s not even like they could get back into their home and recover.
“They were on the street because police had to do their job and search the scene.
“So a lot of them were on the road waiting. The neighbours helped out with chairs and whatnot, especially for the older ones. But still. It’s a traumatising thing.
“And on top of all that, is that the people who invaded their home, they died and are on the ground in the garage. So it’s a hard time. They are all traumatised right now,” a relative said.
Those on the roadway observing crime scene investigators (CSI) appeared visibly shaken, with several persons crying openly at times.
One man, who was seen with blood on his shirt, was comforted by a police officer before being told he would need to help give statements on what transpired.
Several well-known individuals, including the Director of the Police Complaints Authority, David West, and Downtown Owners and Merchants Association (DOMA) president, Gregory Aboud, were observed at the scene talking to the family.
‘She had friends all over’
Residents told the Express they were still trying to come to terms with what transpired.
“She (Nicole) was one of the best persons you would ever meet. She would give you her last if you had nothing.
“People think because of where she lived and the colour of her skin, that she was one way, but she was the most down-to-earth individual you could ever meet.
“She treated everyone the way she wanted to be treated, and because of that warmth, she had friends all over.
“She would be liming from here, to San Fernando, to Carenage, to Chaguanas. She was well known and well loved. So this here, this is a hard pill to swallow,” a resident said.
Online, the news of her death also sparked outrage, as people called on the Government to take control of crime in Trinidad and Tobago.
She was called a warrior, a hero, and described by many as kind-hearted and generous.
One person posted, “How two people from West Trinidad, a Syrian/Lebanese and an African maintained friendship for 30 years? Me the girl with the latrine in the hood and she the girl with means. Yesterday... I was talking about the uniqueness of our bond and how sweet she was. Hardly a thing I posted she didn’t comment. She got us a phone last week to help ease the calls that come to my phone. Then she called me to say she got a link for more. I loved you and I never hesitated to say. Chris is glad he got to see you last week. This life boi.”
Another wrote, “She was one of our biggest cheerleader.”
“Omg, unbelievable, such a nice person, rip Nicole, everything is out of control in this country, really disgusting,” one person said.