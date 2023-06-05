Migrant activists and lawyers are upset that police have denied having knowledge of sexual exploitation at the Heliport and more so over the silence of National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds on the disturbing matter.
This comes after a 21-year-old Venezuelan migrant claimed two Coast Guard officers beat her and a third raped her while she was detained at the Chaguaramas facility last month.
While an investigation into the matter continues, the TTPS said no sexual exploitation was disclosed on a visit to the Heliport where detainees were interviewed.
Speaking during a news conference held at the Ministry of National Security head office in Port of Spain yesterday, head of the TTPS’ Special Victims department Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne said her unit had been instructed by Police Commissioner Erla Christopher to investigate reports of sexual exploitation and misconduct at the Heliport.
However, after interviewing several migrants, no sexual exploitation had been disclosed at the time of the visit.
Nevertheless, she assured the public that if the allegations are true, the perpetrators will be brought to justice.
But migrant activists believe time is of the essence as the victim’s life continues to be in grave danger as she remains detained.
The alleged victim’s lawyer, Criston Williams, said yesterday that the Ministry of National Security needs to do a thorough investigation into conduct at the Heliport.
He said, “From my experience this is not the first time that reports from persons detained have been denied by the TTPS. If all these allegations keep being reported, then something isn’t right and the facilities need to be looked into.”
He also said he was disappointed that National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds was a no-show at the news conference yesterday, calling his silence on the matter “astonishing”.
And, also speaking to the Express yesterday, executive director of the Caribbean Centre for Human Rights (CCHR), Denise Pitcher said her organisation was also disappointed that Hinds and not one member of the Coast Guard were present to address the matter at the news conference either.
Pitcher said, “CCHR welcomes the efforts by the Ministry of National Security in response to the latest developments on the Heliport issue. However, given the ongoing allegations of sexual abuse, the vulnerable status of migrants and refugees, the high level of mistrust of the protective services by the migrant, asylum seeker and refugee community and given that the allegations are being made towards members of the protective services, a proper and thorough investigation must include, in addition to the TTPS, parties that the migrant community feel safe with and complemented with regular independent monitoring of the facility to ensure that the human rights of migrants and refugees are protected and to safeguard the protective services from false allegations.”