VICTORIA’S Secret opened its second location at The Falls at Westmall, in Westmoorings, on Friday—five days after the retail sector was given the green light to reopen after 15 weeks of lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19.
The first Victoria’s Secret retail store in Trinidad and Tobago opened at Gulf City Mall, La Romaine, on July 10, 2020—one month after the first lockdown.
On Friday, The Falls of Westmall was abuzz as many female customers entered the store to check out the store’s inventory.
When the Sunday Express visited at 11 a.m., Covid-19 protocols were being adhered to, as no more than ten customers were being allowed in at any given time.
The store welcomed customers with a free Victoria’s Secret beach towel or tote bag with any purchase of $350.
Marsha Thompson, of Glencoe, said she was excited when she learned another branch was opening in Westmall.
“We could not travel for over a year, so my products were running low. I was really happy that I could’ve replenished. The store also has that same international feeling, the decor, layout and proper customer service,” Thompson said.
Natasha Joseph, of Diego Martin, said Westmall is a great location for the international brand store, as it would help increase the foot traffic at the mall.
“The prices are not bad at all, and there is not a huge mark-up on the items like some stores do. So I will definitely be visiting every month, as I do not intend to travel anytime soon until this deadly virus goes,” Joseph remarked.
Franchise operator, First Retail Incorporated’s group marketing manager, Gervais Datto, told the Sunday Express they were pleased with the positive response from mall patrons.
“Since we opened our doors, the flow of shoppers has been steady and very encouraging. We are happy to be opened finally, as the brand was due to open its doors on April 30, a week before Mother’s Day. Those plans were scrapped due to the second lockdown,” Dattoo said.
He noted that popular among customers were body care items and undergarments.
Asked whether First Retail Incorporated, which owns the Victoria’s Secret franchise in T&T, is likely to open a third location, Datto said he was unsure at this time, as a result of the pandemic, but that it is not something to be ruled out in the future.
The marketing manager also revealed they have recently acquired L’Occitane, an international retailer of body, face, fragrance and home products, based in France. However, that is expected to come on stream in 2022-23, depending on the economic climate.
Also speaking was Nadine Kanhai, operations manager, who said First Retail Incorporated, which represents many other international retail brands, has expanded significantly throughout the pandemic with the additional openings of Bath and Body Works, Aeropostale, Skechers, Aldo and Parfois.
“The company continues its drive to reimagine the retail landscape in Trinidad and Tobago, despite its current challenges and conditions. It remains focused to continue its expansion both with existing brands and additional brands, with the ultimate ambition being to make this country a shopping destination within the region,” Kanhai added.