United National Congress (UNC) incumbent leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has extended an olive branch to Vasant Bharath and his team calling for a united front to oust the People's National Movement (PNM) Government.
Persad-Bissessar and her "Star" team was on a projected path to win the UNC internal election beating Bharath's "Lotus" team.
Speaking at at around 9.30 p.m. on Sunday Persad-Bissessar said based on the "trend" of results her team was on its way to victory.
However, she emphasised that the main political opponent is the PNM.
"It is a battle well fought, we are UNC and we are proud, we continue to stay united and that's what we'll be whether opponents or on the same Star team we have one goal, one, aim, one focus, one mission, one vision to join together get stronger and stronger and let us take out the PNM politically, let us take them out, that is the way I see the way forward for us," she said.
Persad-Bissessar said under her leadership she will work towards making the UNC stronger and united.
"After today we have a way to go forward to continue to make our party stronger and stronger and to really attack our real political opponents which is the PNM. We will stay focus, we will stay strong, we will stay together and focus on getting this very incompetent Government out of office which is the PNM," she said.
She said the election day has been "very long" and the election campaign has been "gruelling".
Persad-Bissessar said there were reports of election issues but overall the process went well.
She noted that the voter turn out was impacted because of Covid as had happened in the August 10 general election.
"Today the voting went very well, it was a smooth, steady flow of persons. There was some voter suppression which came with the Covid restrictions," she said.
"There were some reports of voter intimidation at the polling station.
We haven't had any major issues arising," she said.
Persad-Bissessar said the results of the internal election was trickling in because officers have to count a large ballot paper.
" The results are very slowly coming in because it's a ballot paper with 40 names on it to choose 18 out of that 40 so it takes quite some time for the counting to be complete...However the results so far clearly show a trend in the favour of the Star team so I want to give them a round of applause," she said.
Persad-Bissessar extended gratitude to all those who participated in the elections and all the agents still at the polling stations counting the votes.