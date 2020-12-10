Crime

A 29-year-old videographer was granted $150,000 bail when he appeared before a Princes Town Magistrate on Wednesday charged with sexual touching of a minor.

The man, who resides in Princes Town, is scheduled to reappear before a Princes Town Magistrate on January 5.

He was charged with two counts of sexual touching of a child by WPC Hull, of the Southern Division Child Protection Unit (CPU), on December 7.

WPC Hull laid the charges following a report made to the CPU in June 2020 by an 11-year-old girl, that on two separate occasions, between December 2019 and June 2020, she was allegedly assaulted by a man.

According to the girl, the acts were done both at a church and while being an occupant of the vehicle driven by the suspect.

The girl later confided to her mother about the alleged acts who then alerted the police.

