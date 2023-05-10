“Mean, totally uncalled for and unwarranted.”
That is how Independent Senator Anthony Vieira responded to the statement of Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal that he could not continue to sit on the Independent bench after accepting silk from the Government.
“I did not get any gift from anybody, I worked for years as an attorney and it is a pity that they would want to rain on somebody’s parade and take away their accomplishments and achievements, for what? Petty political scoring points?” Vieira, who has been an attorney since 1983, said.
“They are in the opposition, I am not. My job is not to oppose the Government. My job is to scrutinise bills and bring to legislation my expertise in the area and to sit on Joint Select Committees of Parliament with Opposition and Government members for oversight of Government agencies and departments, which is what I do. And that is not going to change. But they want me to be joining with them, arm in arm, to attack the Government. But that is not my job. Being independent doesn’t mean that you can’t get along and work with people. I work with everybody, with Government, with Opposition and with other Independent senators to try and improve legislation,” Vieira said.
He said he did not want to get drawn into any kind of bacchanal and debate.
“If they want to say that (about me), let them say it. I have other things to do. There are too many other more important things going on in the country for me to get embroiled in a stupid spat with the Opposition members,” he added.
He said he is not and has never been beholden to anyone and that would not change.
On Moonilal’s call for him to resign, he said the Opposition’s whole premise was misplaced. “This is specious, presenting something as though it has merit in it when, in fact, it is a totally fraudulent argument. There is a misplaced and specious piece of logic at work here and I would not even deign it with a response,” the Independent senator said.
Vieira served as a trial lawyer in civil, industrial, family and criminal courts between 1983 and 1993. He was a Senior Crown Counsel in the Attorney General’s chambers in the British Virgin Islands between 1993 and 1995. He was a partner of Mair and Company, practising corporate commercial law between 1996 and 2017.
He is currently in private practice as an advocate attorney and is listed as a neutral on the panel of the World Intellectual Property Organisation’s Arbitration and Mediation Centre.