Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has written to Chief Justice Ivor Archie formally complaining about “dangerous and reckless” comments made by Independent Senator Anthony Vieira.
In her letter dated February 14, 2022, Persad-Bissessar recalled that on November 23, 2021, Vieira piloted a Private Member’s Motion in the Senate regarding the unparliamentary conduct of Opposition senators on October 21, 2021.
She said during Vieira’s contribution, he made the following statements: “I do not know if Senator (Jayanti) Lutchmedial thinks she scored points with her public remarks but, quite frankly, I think she only embarrassed herself because a number of senior practitioners have since called me expressing outrage at her statements. And two judges from the Court of Appeal have sent WhatsApps critical of her rudeness. One judge saying that I was treated in an uncivil manner by a senator who, as a junior attorney, should have tempered her language, and the other expressing horror at the lack of decorum and civility of parliamentarians.”
Persad-Bissessar stated that the independence of the judicial system is one that all have guarded jealously from influence or interference from the other branches of Government.
Judicial officers when executing their judicial function must do so without any bias, she added.
Casting a doubt
Persad-Bissessar said Vieira’s statement goes at the heart of the independence of the Judiciary.
She noted that Lutchmedial practises in the Court of Appeal and is a member of the United National Congress.
“The question now is whether the fair-minded and informed observer, having considered the facts, would conclude that there was a real possibility that the tribunal was biased. The reference to the tribunal in that formulation would of course include magistrates,” she said.
By applying the test of apparent bias, there is no doubt that Vieira’s message cast a doubt on the impartiality of the entire Court of Appeal as the identities of the said two judges remain undisclosed, she stated.
Persad-Bissessar said this was a matter that was at the heart of the country’s democracy and the justice system and the rule of law which speaks to the separation of powers between the Judiciary, the Government, the executive and the third arm of the State, which is a legislator.
“One should not overreach, impeach, intervene as against the other. We each have our roles to play-the parliamentarians, the Government and the Judiciary. As I have always told you, the supreme court is the guardian of our Constitution and all our constitutional rights,” she stated.