Vote carefully and responsibly.
This was the advice of Independent Senator Anthony Vieira who yesterday emphasised the power the people hold in their hands to elect representatives who will be responsible for activities in their community that directly impact them.
Speaking on the Miscellaneous Provisions (Establishment of the Borough of Diego Martin and Borough of Siparia) Bill, 2021 at the Senate sitting, Vieira said the upcoming local government election matters as it “will allow citizens to get representation from their local community and it will enable those from the local community to directly impact the decision-making process, this is decentralisation in action”.
“It is important for citizens to exercise their voting franchise responsibly and carefully. Your votes will determine how your community moves forward,” he added.
Vieira noted that property taxes will be channelled into local government bodies so votes will also allow citizens to choose how their tax dollars are spent.
He noted that the Government indicated that the reform of local government was a key corner stone of the legislation.
Vieira said the people must give serious consideration as to who will represent them at the local government level as he noted important decision-making activities fall under the purview of the municipal corporations that are responsible for planning and crafting suitable strategies to boost the well being of local communities.
Said Vieira: “Come election time it will be vital to get decent, hard-working persons of integrity at the executive level of the municipal corporations, relevant, authentic, forward thinking leaders who understand the complexities of governing during the times of uncertainty and change.”
He said the country needs mayors, councillors and aldermen who can build and maintain healthy relationships with their communities, “who do not disrespect, make personal attacks or create unhealthy relationships which undermine sound governance.
“We want council members who can work together as a team, who can work constructively with others and set aside personal interests and influences for the common good.”
Vieira said the people want representatives who are accessible and committed to clear and regular communication with their communities; council members who understand basic financial information and can evaluate budgets and financial statements and leaders who are willing to seek education and training to improve their skills.
Vieira noted that as it stands there are two city corporations, three borough corporations, nine regional corporations and, with the passing of this legislation, there will now be five boroughs.
He said while some may criticise the legislation as being merely cosmetic and a change of name with little or no substance, he believes there will be benefits.
“I would respectfully suggest that it also adds gravitas. It’s a matter of prestige and status,” he said.
Vieira said the real benefit is that it is another step towards the idea of decentralisation.
He noted for years the country has suffered from the effects of over centralisation where decisions made in Port of Spain were criticised as disconnected from rural communities and issues on the ground.