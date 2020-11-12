THE 35-year-old man who was assaulted, stripped and tied to a utility pole on Monday morning in Carenage is in a comatose state.
Police have been unable to question the suspect as he sustained extensive injuries to his head and chest, and was still being treated at the Intensive Care Unit of the Port of Spain General Hospital last night.
Once he recovers and is released into police custody, he is expected to be questioned on the allegations that he sexually assaulted an 11-year-old boy.
The incident took place around 8.15 a.m. on Monday.
Police received a report from an elderly woman from Carenage that her grandchild had been assaulted by the man.
A team of officers from the Western Division responded and made their way to Upper Abbe Poujade, in an area commonly called “Scorpion”.
Here, they found a man whom residents identified as the alleged perpetrator.
He was naked, bloodied and bruised and tied to a utility pole with pieces of rope and wire.
Officers Williams and Lewis cut the man from his bonds and placed him in the trunk of a police vehicle.
They then took him to the St James infirmary where they were told his injuries were so severe that he would need further treatment at the Port of Spain General Hospital.
PC Williams is continuing enquiries.
Police have warned citizens against vigilante justice, noting that should this man die of his wounds, residents of the community may face criminal charges.