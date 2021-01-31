A MAN known to people as a 'loud mouth' who would spend his day cursing friends and strangers, has been killed in Princes Town.
The body of Errol Aguillera of Pierre Street, Princes Town was found lying in the middle of Gobin Street following an altercation with a man this morning. Aguillera was a handyman in the area. His brother, Anthony Shoy said he left home around 9 a.m. to purchase a t-shirt. He later heard that his brother had been killed.
Aguillera was unmarried and had no children.
A doubles man from the area has been detained as investigations continue into Aguillera's death.