THE days of the village raising a child are long gone and people need to realise that.
Assistant Commissioner of Police Winston Maharaj shared some of his experience with a crowd gathered at the Aranjuez Community Centre, Mehelal Street, Aranjuez, during an emergency crime meeting called by residents on Sunday to discuss ongoing safety and security issues.
The meeting came on the heels of a violent home invasion and the murder of a businessman in the area.
On Easter Sunday (April 9), a Ramlal Trace family had their home invaded by seven bandits.
The robbery lasted almost half an hour, but the residents were able to utilise their WhatsApp watch group which helped the police capture six of the bandits. One of them shot at the police and was killed.
Days later on April 18, Cheval Ramjattan, owner of Pills and Potions Pharmacy, located on the Aranjuez Main Road, was shot and killed during a robbery.
ACP Maharaj, who shared panel space with National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds and head of the Port of Spain Division Snr Supt Roger Alexander, spoke about the realities of the Aranjuez area.
Anyone could move in
He said it had grown from a small, tight-knit farming community to a bustling commercial and residential space, with lots of rental properties.
“Aranjuez has changed and grown, and with legitimate businesses there are those hell-bent on harming it, so therefore, the things we once did, we cannot do it anymore,” he said.
Maharaj explained that with rental properties, anyone could move in.
He added that people from all over Trinidad and Tobago could easily move into the community, but they may not share the same values as those who grew up there.
He said therefore that the concept of the “village raising a child” had long gone as the village structure where everyone knew everyone no longer applied to some neighbourhoods, and Aranjuez was one of them.
The sentiment was agreed with by some Aranjuez residents, who complained that some apartment owners would “rent to anyone aslong as they had the money”.
One apartment owner said he performs a “strict screening” prior to anyone moving in.
He said that at his apartments, if he visits and the unit is occupied by someone he did not rent it to, then whoever rented the apartment is immediately kicked out.
He lamented that a similar practice is not followed by other landlords.