A HIGH Court judge has ordered that the Commissioner of Police provide Shervon Peters, one of the ten men accused of the murder of businesswoman Vindra Naipaul-Coolman, with copies of all unused material that did not include addresses and information of informants and witnesses used in the murder trial.
Justice Ricky Rahim yesterday declared that it was irrational and unreasonable and a breach of the provisions of the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) that a previous decision of the Police Commissioner to refuse access to Peters of copies of material not used in the preliminary enquiry and at the High Court trial of Peters that is in the possession of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS).
Rahim issued an order of mandamus compelling the Office of the Commissioner of Police (CoP) to provide Peters with copies of all unused material that did not include the identities, addresses and information in relation to confidential informants and witnesses that are to be relied on for fresh evidence at the retrial of the other accused persons redacted within 14 days of the date of the order.
Representing Peters were Senior Counsel Anand Ramlogan along with attorneys Ganesh Saroop and Alana Rambaran.
Peters had filed a claim for malicious prosecution against the State after he was freed on the murder charge by then-High Court judge Malcolm Holdip in 2016.
A default judgment was eventually delivered in Peters’s favour and the matter referred to a High Court Master for assessment.
However, Peters still pursued his challenge against the decision of the Office of the Commissioner of Police to not disclose the information requested under the FOIA.
While Justice Rahim ordered that the CoP provide Peters with the material that was unused at the trial, at the same time he dismissed other aspects of Peters’s claim.
The dismissals included:
• A list and copy of all the documents submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) or State Counsel who was assigned by the DPP to advise on whether or not to institute a charge of murder against Peters.
• The interim file submitted by the investigator to the DPP and/or State Counsel; copies of the minutes;
• File notes and/or instructions/advice giving the TTPS instructions to charge; copies of any statements which did not form part of the original set of documents sent to the DPP for advice on laying the charge which came into the police’s and/or DPP’s possession during the prosecution at the preliminary enquiry and Assizes
• Copies of all transcripts and/or depositions of all witnesses’ evidence in chief and/or cross-examination at the preliminary enquiry and High Court trial, and a complete copy of the file in the possession of the office of the DPP as it relates to this matter.
Attorneys for the CoP were State attorney Vanessa Gopaul instructed by A Ramdular.
Naipaul-Coolman was kidnapped from the driveway of her residence in Lange Park, Chaguanas, on the night of December 19, 2006. Her body was never found.
There was a preliminary enquiry at the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court, following which Peters and his brothers Devon Peters and Anthony Dwayne Gloster, and neighbours Keida Garcia, Jamille Garcia, Marlon Trimmingham, Ronald Armstrong, Antonio Charles, Lyndon James and Earl Trimmingham were committed to stand trial at the Port of Spain Assizes.
An 11th accused, Raphael William, died in prison in 2011.
Twelfth accused Allan “Scanny” Martin was killed by police during a prison escape attempt in July 2015.
A 13th accused, Joel Fraser, was freed during the trial after the judge upheld a no-case submission.
On May 30, 2016, at the Port of Spain Assizes, Peters and seven of the accused were found not guilty.
A retrial was ordered for two of the accused—Lyndon James and Earl Trimmingham—but not for Peters.
On May 29, 2020, Peters and eight others filed a claim for malicious prosecution one day before the limitation period was due to expire.
Default judgment has since been entered in favour of Peters and his matter is before the Master, solely on the issue of assessment of damages.
The assessment is yet to come up for hearing.
In October last year, Gloster was shot and killed near West End Police Station, Diego Martin.
Gloster was walking along Ann Street, Diego Martin, when a car with two men stopped near him and he was shot five times.