Admitting that the “dramatic escalation in violent crime” is now at a crisis-level, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley today announced a plan to declare it a public health issue.
Speaking at a news conference on Monday morning the Prime Minister addressed what he referred to as a “plethora of violent and unacceptable conduct,” that had been observed throughout the country in recent times.
He said that the country’s police service was convinced that increased criminal conduct- which involves criminal access to firearms and their ability to pose a threat to the population- was a result of “shortcoming on the part of the state.”
This, he said, was in part due to criminal access to state resources.
He said that the Government would move ahead with its intentions to address the issue of violence and crime from a public health perspective as these issues had become part of the local norm, manifested in homes, schools and from person to person.
“We have had inordinate levels of crimes and in the most recent times and the brazenness, bold-facedness and impunity with which criminal elements are operating largely with the use of firearms and through the organisations of gangs and hired killers in our community…”
“I did say recently that with respect to breaking the cycle and stilling the flow of new recruits into the criminal element and the flush of criminal behaviour from our young people who form significant parts of these minorities that are terrorizing the country, to break that cycle that is it the government’s intention to declare violent crimes a public health issue because violence across the society is now the norm- from domestic violence, violence in schools, violence person against person, armed responses for everything and gains to be had by criminal conduct, lives to be lost and property to be stolen and things like that,” he said.
And in doing so, he said, a committee has been formed, tasked with defining the issue in a public context and developing a plan of action.
Such a plan, he said, would involve directly addressing the populations’ youth through education and decreasing access and desensitisation to crime within communities.
“The intention is to have in the context of this issue we raise in this way that we develop a national plan of action, and that plan of action would be driven by a public health approach -that approach would involve the defining of the problem. I have simply acknowledged there is a problem and if there is a problem, we will define it. We will identify the causes and the risk factors, we will design a response and test the interventions we are going to make, we will implement and scale up the effective interventions and support continuous evaluation.”
“The objective is to enter the youth population at various levels and begin a line of education which should steer people away from participation or being desensitised by crime to criminal activity. We believe if we do that effectively we would begin to generate a wave of people who will reject crime or be in a position to respond to it from the personal through the home through the school,” he said.
The Committee, he said, would be co-chaired by the permanent secretaries of the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services and the Ministry of Health, overseen by the Office of Prime Minister and would involve the participation of the Ministry of National Security, the Police Service, the Ministry of Sport and Community Development, the Ministry of Education, and the Tobago House of Assemblies.
Some of these, he said, were already at work and were free to co-opt experts in relevant fields.
He said that the issue of crime as a public health concern was not “brand-new” and that the operation was in response to a “crisis.”
Crime under this context, he said, was on the agenda of Caricom and the Pan-American Health Organisation (PAHO). Caricom, he said, has discussed the issue and will raise a meeting in Barbados where countries will pool resources to treat it.
During the Cabinet Retreat at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s last Friday and Saturday, the Prime Minister said he took time off to meet with the Commissioner of Police and the National Security Minister in his capacity as head of the National Security Council.
He said that he met with these parties at a separate location to discuss the issue of crime and state agencies' response to it.
“I wanted to meet with the Police and the Defence Force, I took time out from the retreat and I went with the National Security Minister and other elements of National Security and I met with them in a separate place, in a separate room in my capacity as chairman for the national council nd we discussed the security agencies response to what was happened,” he said.
He added that decisions were made that could not be publicly disclosed but that he was satisfied with the actions of these agencies.
“Certain decisions were made much of which I cannot disclose with you in public but except to say to you that I am satisfied that the police service and the defence force and the SSA (Strategic Services Agency) which are all the team that is focusing on what is happening with us there are some actions to take place, actions taking place and we will continue so to do…The police service present in the meeting by the Commissioner of Police presented on what they were doing and what will be done, the Chief of Defence Staff who has his men and women on standby for further action.” he said.