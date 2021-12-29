Another 16 people have died of Covid-19, pushing the death toll this month to 651.
The Ministry of Health yesterday reported the deaths of eight elderly men, three elderly woman, one middle-aged man and four middle-aged women.
The ministry said eight people had multiple comorbidities from among diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, lung disease, epilepsy, kidney disease, asthma, Parkinson’s disease and a history of strokes.
Four of the deceased had one comorbidity each and four people had no known medical conditions.
Two of the deaths, that of two elderly women, occurred in Tobago, pushing Tobago’s death toll to 188.
Overall, T&T has recorded 2,809 Covid-19 deaths to date.
The ministry also reported 360 new positive cases from samples taken between December 24-27.
The total number of active cases now stands at 16,503.
As of yesterday, 484 people were hospitalised across the parallel healthcare system.
Of the 114 patients at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, 23 are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 22 are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).
Six patients are in the ICU in Tobago.
A total of 15,505 people are in home self-isolation, 23 are in State quarantine facilities and another 154 are in step-down facilities.
Recovered patients increased to 71,052 with 65 people being discharged from hospital yesterday and 499 additional recovered community cases.
T&T has recorded a total of 90,364 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Vaccination
To date, 659,477 people have received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine regime and 47,921 have received a shot of a single-dose vaccine.
The ministry said 66,979 people have received an additional primary dose or booster shot.
A total of 664,699 people are now fully vaccinated.