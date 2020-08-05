Vistabella resident Kyle Richards was granted bail in the sum of $100,000 when he appeared before the Siparia Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, charged with arson.
Richards, 45, who resides at Hubert Ranch Street, was arrested and charged on Monday in connection with a report of arson on Saturday.
A report was made to the police by the relative of a woman whose house was set on fire. The report stated that a man who has relations with the woman, was seen leaving her house shortly after it was set ablaze.
The victim managed to extinguish the fire with the assistance of his neighbours.
Richards surrendered to police at the Oropouche Police Station on Monday, where he was arrested and charged by PC Kunjal of the Oropouche Criminal Investigations Department, who is one of the investigating officers.
He will reappear in court on September 1.