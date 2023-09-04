Dozens of schools in Central and South Trinidad, which are due to reopen for the new school term today, are facing a water supply challenge due today to the shutdown of the Point Lisas Desalination plant over the weekend.
Owner and operator of the plant, the Desalination Company of Trinidad and Tobago (Desalcott), said the shutdown was caused by an electrical problem.
Up to late yesterday, Desalcott, which normally supplies the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) with 40 million gallons of water per day, was feverishly trying to fix the problem to be able to deliver water to WASA.
Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales said in a media release yesterday that he was closely collaborating with Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly to ensure that all schools in the affected zones have access to a supply of water in time for today’s reopening of the new term.
At a virtual news conference at 4 p.m. yesterday, WASA’s corporate secretary Dion Abdul reported that the plant’s shutdown was affecting up to 250,000, but WASA will provide a more accurate figure today.
He said the Authority was doing all in its power to ensure that the supply of water is delivered to affected customers.
“Desalcott is our largest producer of desalinated water. Our second producer is Seven Seas Water treatment plant in South Trinidad and we are arranging our distribution systems now to allow water from that plant to come as fast out as it can,” he said.
He noted that the Desalcott plant disruption came days after the Caroni Water Treatment plant was shut down due to an electrical problem, affecting customers in North, Central and South Trinidad.
The Caroni plant is now fully operational, he said.
“What we have done, normally we are producing 75 million gallons per day at the Caroni Water Treatment plant, and on a normal day, 40 of that will do South and 35 to the North. What we have done is increase the supply to the South and reduced supply a bit to the north to ensure that the citizens in the far reaches of South Trinidad can have at least a scheduled supply for some part of the week or day,” Abdul said.
Voltage dip
Desalcott managing director John Thompson said yesterday that around 2 p.m. on Saturday, the Point Lisas Desalination plant experienced what Desalcott believed to be a voltage dip, resulting in the shutdown of the plant’s protective and electrical control system.
He said experts worked throughout Saturday night and were able to get the plant back up and running several times, however the electrical problem persisted.
“At one stage the plant was in operation from midnight until about 2.30 a.m., but then the electrical problem reoccurred. Today, further problems have arisen and we are working try and bring the plant back up as quickly as possible,” Thompson reported.
He said Desalcott was working to ramp up the plant’s production capacity to 80 or 90 per cent, however, it could not find the source of the electrical problem.
“At this point in time the plant is operating with all but one system, and once we clear the faults on that system then the plant will be put fully back into operation. We do have to ramp it up steadily but it should be fairly quick within a matter of a few hours,” he said.
“Unfortunately, this one system is the final purification process, so at the moment we can’t actually deliver to WASA, so the production delivery remains at zero at the moment,” Thompson said.
However, he said, Desalcott was confident it would find the problem.
“But at the moment, all the testing is not showing a problem but when we fired up the system, the safety parts of the breaker are switching it back off again,” he added.
Thompson said the problem could be due to a faulty breaker, which had to be replaced.
“We have found that we do have two spare breakers. So we are already starting to install one of them so it looks like pretty certainly we will be able to come up tonight. We still have some troubleshooting the spare breaker but it’s looking good,” he said.
Minister: Free truck-borne water
In a media release yesterday, Gonzales said he was gravely concerned about the series of water disruptions over the past two weeks, first at the Caroni Water Treatment Plant and now the Point Lisas Desalination Plant.
Gonzales said the latest disruption at the Desalcott plant over the weekend had reversed all progress made by WASA over the past days to recover from the fallout caused by the disruption at the Caroni Water Treatment Plant last week.
“The Minister of Public Utilities has been advised that, currently, the Desalcott Plant is out of operation and every effort is being made by the management of Desalcott to return the plant back to full operation,” the Ministry of Public Utilities release said.
Gonzales said on light of the situation, he gave a policy directive to WASA that, with immediate effect, customers in the impacted areas should be given unconditional access to a free truck borne supply of water, regardless of their financial standing with the Authority, until the Point Lisas Desalcott plant is back into full operation and the Authority has returned to its scheduled supply in impacted communities.
“Additionally, all available resources, including water tankers, are being mobilised to assist impacted customers,” he stated.
“The Minister of Public Utilities is also closely collaborating with the Honourable Minister of Education to ensure that all schools in the affected zones have access to a supply of water in time for the re-opening of the new school term tomorrow. Other critical public institutions will be prioritised to ensure a continuous supply of water to mitigate against possible disruptions to public services in the impacted areas,” the release said.