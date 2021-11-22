Volunteers working at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, vaccination site have complained about the “deplorable” conditions which they have to deal with. A small group of volunteers who have been working at the vaccination site for over six months said they are contemplating withdrawing their services if there is no change.
Spokesperson for the volunteers, Kathryn Mc Connie, who has been volunteering for six months at the mass vaccination sites at the Queen’s Park Savannah and the Heliport in Chaguaramas, on weekdays and weekends–at least three times a week–said things have gone downhill.
“Supplies have been drastically reduced, such as cotton balls, alcohol wipes, hand sanitisers, face masks, etcetera. It is understood that some cost-cutting is necessary especially in these economic times but one should not have to beg and be made to wait for lengthy periods for these supplies,” she told the Express.
“The supply of bottled water has been greatly reduced to almost one bottle per person for the entire day. The tea or coffee station was discontinued so now there is nothing to fill the hunger whilst waiting for the lunch to arrive which still comes late – 12.45 p.m. Although the lunch is somewhat healthy and a balanced meal, it lacks variety and is tasteless,” she said.
Mc Connie said she readily answered the call for volunteers to assist at the vaccination sites.
“I am a very patriotic and passionate person about our beautiful country and felt that I must help in any way possible to get our country back on track. This pandemic has been a very trying and depressing time for many, including myself, and I felt that one way that I could get out of that low state of mind was to be of service to my country and its citizenry at this life-threatening time. I watched the commitment from the international community and saw our frontline workers tirelessly serve us. So, when the MoH sent out the call for volunteers to assist at the vaccination sites, I jumped at the opportunity and immediately completed the online application form. When I got the very friendly phone call, I willingly offered my first three days to serve. And then it gradually grew to more days during the week and on weekends.
“For the first two months the environment was alive with eager volunteers, who encouraged friends, family and even strangers to come and get vaccinated, letting them know that they would not be disappointed and assuring them that the experience was an easy and professional one at the mass vaccination sites. Patients coming to be vaccinated would compliment and encourage everyone to keep up the great job. They were impressed with the level of professionalism and efficiency,” she added.
Mc Connie said people are no longer volunteering because of these issues and concerns. “Today the number of volunteers has significantly reduced with only a handful left,” Mc Connie said.
Mc Connie outlined other concerns.
“There was even an occasion where a nurse who was administering vaccines told patients coming to be vaccinated that they did not know why they were taking the vaccine and that they were guinea pigs. This was very disturbing for several of the volunteers.
“Another issue is the different needles; at times the brand did not have the sharpest point, which meant that persons experienced more discomfort when the vaccine was administered.
“Vaccination cards received from other vaccination sites are being incorrectly and illegibly completed, which ultimately affects the patient especially when attempting to obtain an international vaccination card and entering safe zones,” Mc Connie said.
“As a volunteer the situation has become untenable, frustrating and shows absolutely no gratitude for the efforts and sacrifices the volunteers make. Volunteers came from all walks of life – doctors, veterinarians, dentists, teachers, housewives, paramedics, beauty consultants, food and beverage personnel, self-employed, unemployed and many more. Everyone embraced the task with open minds, open arms and eager to get our country vaccinated. I am sure there were more than 40 volunteers available with everyone eager and committed to volunteering.
“If the volunteers are not happy due to the environment, then the service to the patients will also diminish. This has become evident as there have been complaints about the poor reception (for the public) even before getting to the vaccination rooms,” Mc Connie said.
Mc Connie has called for consistency. “Everyone is providing different instructions of which some are in direct contradiction to what is being directed by the Ministry of Health. All regional health authorities and vaccination sites should be doing the same thing to avoid the public getting conflicting information. Show appreciation for the volunteers. Sample completed vaccination cards should be provided on each vaccination table, at each vaccination site, so as to ensure consistency and ensure that general supplies are provided in adequate amounts,” Mc Connie said.