Vio

Vio Ramkhalawan, 83, after casting her vote at the Hermitage Presbyterian Primary School.

Photo: Dexter Philip

The polls closed at 6p.m. The vote count has begun.

1,078,651 electors were eligible to vote in the local government election.

From all appearances, it was a low voter turnout.

All day long, there were claims and counter claims of threats, voter harassment, bribes being paid, party agents canvassing for votes, election official turning away eligible voters.

United National Congress (UNC) political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar says she was concerned over the number of alleged irregularities being raised at polling stations in “battleground regional corporations” in yesterday’s local government election.

And this, she said, was the reason for her request for international election observers.

She said, “I have other concerns. I have made a complaint to the EBC (Elections and Boundaries Commission) about ballot boxes and votes that appeared to be tampered with, the special voters. They have admitted that there was a deviation from standard procedure, that was their response. But why is it that only ballots related to Grande and San Fernando were the ones that appeared to be tampered with. As we all know, those are the two battleground regional corporations.”

Persad-Bissessar said she was “very concerned” and would be taking action.

Minister of Rural Development and Local Government, Faris Al Rawi, said he was not surprised by allegations of discrepancies in the local government election, as it was the style of the United National Congress (UNC) to threaten the process.

Robert

Sangre Grade residents displays their stained fingers after casting their ballot at Northeastern College, Graham Trace, Sangre Grande.

Photo: Robert Taylor

Apart from the issues raised by Persad-Bissessar, Al Rawi said he had not heard of any legitimate concerns.

Al Rawi cast his vote at the San Fernando West Secondary School, along with his mother, former San Fernando West MP Diane Seukeran.

He said, "Mrs Persad-Bissessar has been making allegations on the platform for weeks now about the state of ballot boxes and the EBC has responded to that, that it is nonsense, so no I have not received any fresh reports. In my humble estimation Mrs Persad-Bissessar is playing a handbook which we have seen in other jurisdictions....threatened that the results will be overturned by litigation, threatened that people have conflicts of interest, threaten, threaten in her style of action."

Voting took place at polling stations in 14 municipalities. A total of 372 candidates contested 141 seats (since nomination day, one candidate withdrew his nomination in the electoral district of La Romaine). The Special Elector electorate was 13,284 and special voting ended at 3 p.m. yesterday.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

61 bullets fired

61 bullets fired

Over 61 spent shells were found on the scene of a double homicide in La Horquetta on Saturday night.

The deceased have been identified as 28-year-old Kevin Denzil Salazar, alias “Mufu,” of San Pedro Lluengo Village, Maracas, St Joseph, and Chavez Snaggs, 33, of Winston Mulligan Avenue, Phase Four, La Horquetta.

UNC complains to EBC

UNC complains to EBC

THE United National Congress (UNC) political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar is insisting she has formally written to the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) to make a complaint and to call for an investigation into special ballot irregularities which the party claims it observed on Friday.

It was also noted that this correspondence followed a complaint made by the UNC that it was unlawfully barred by the EBC from witnessing the opening of the special ballot boxes.

Eyes on Grande and Sando

THE two main battlegrounds in today’s local government election are Sangre Grande and San Fernando, held by the Opposition United National Congress (UNC) and the ruling People’s National Movement (PNM), respectively.

DECISION DAY

DECISION DAY

A TOTAL of 1,078,651 electors are eligible to vote in today’s local government election.

In giving the figure, Chief Elections Officer Fern Narcis-Scope said yesterday that the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) was “confident that everything is in place for persons to vote today”.

“We are ready and every effort has been made to ensure each elector is able to cast their vote,” she said in a release issued yesterday afternoon. She reminded the electorate that persons who may not have received their poll card or who have expired national ID cards can still vote, once their name is on the Revised List of Electors.

The predators of ‘pretty pipers’

The predators of ‘pretty pipers’

When teenage Alicia’s images were posted among the many predatory “pretty pipers” Instagram pages last week, her world imploded, leaving her fighting off intense thoughts of suicide and self-harm.

Alicia (a minor, whose name has been altered to protect her identity) discovered in the late hours two Sundays ago that the intimate photos she had been pressured to take by an older male classmate had been shared to an audience of thousands, screenshotted, and re-shared within the span of hours.

Recommended for you