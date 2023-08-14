A TOTAL of 1,078,651 electors are eligible to vote in today’s local government election.

In giving the figure, Chief Elections Officer Fern Narcis-Scope said yesterday that the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) was “confident that everything is in place for persons to vote today”.

“We are ready and every effort has been made to ensure each elector is able to cast their vote,” she said in a release issued yesterday afternoon. She reminded the electorate that persons who may not have received their poll card or who have expired national ID cards can still vote, once their name is on the Revised List of Electors.