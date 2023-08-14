The polls closed at 6p.m. The vote count has begun.
1,078,651 electors were eligible to vote in the local government election.
From all appearances, it was a low voter turnout.
All day long, there were claims and counter claims of threats, voter harassment, bribes being paid, party agents canvassing for votes, election official turning away eligible voters.
United National Congress (UNC) political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar says she was concerned over the number of alleged irregularities being raised at polling stations in “battleground regional corporations” in yesterday’s local government election.
And this, she said, was the reason for her request for international election observers.
She said, “I have other concerns. I have made a complaint to the EBC (Elections and Boundaries Commission) about ballot boxes and votes that appeared to be tampered with, the special voters. They have admitted that there was a deviation from standard procedure, that was their response. But why is it that only ballots related to Grande and San Fernando were the ones that appeared to be tampered with. As we all know, those are the two battleground regional corporations.”
Persad-Bissessar said she was “very concerned” and would be taking action.
Minister of Rural Development and Local Government, Faris Al Rawi, said he was not surprised by allegations of discrepancies in the local government election, as it was the style of the United National Congress (UNC) to threaten the process.
Apart from the issues raised by Persad-Bissessar, Al Rawi said he had not heard of any legitimate concerns.
Al Rawi cast his vote at the San Fernando West Secondary School, along with his mother, former San Fernando West MP Diane Seukeran.
He said, "Mrs Persad-Bissessar has been making allegations on the platform for weeks now about the state of ballot boxes and the EBC has responded to that, that it is nonsense, so no I have not received any fresh reports. In my humble estimation Mrs Persad-Bissessar is playing a handbook which we have seen in other jurisdictions....threatened that the results will be overturned by litigation, threatened that people have conflicts of interest, threaten, threaten in her style of action."
Voting took place at polling stations in 14 municipalities. A total of 372 candidates contested 141 seats (since nomination day, one candidate withdrew his nomination in the electoral district of La Romaine). The Special Elector electorate was 13,284 and special voting ended at 3 p.m. yesterday.