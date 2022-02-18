Solar farms should be considered to supply power to Trinidad and Tobago, as keeping all of the country’s power generation eggs in a natural gas basket creates a vulnerability, former energy minister Kevin Ramnarine said yesterday.
In response to questions from the Express, Ramnarine said Wednesday’s island-wide blackout brings into question the vulnerabilities of the country’s power generation, transmission and distribution systems.
Ramnarine recalled what went wrong on Wednesday.
He said there was a fault on the 220kv transmission line that takes power from the TGU power plant in Union Industrial Estate in La Brea to the Gandhi Village substation.
This caused the TGU power plant to shut down.
He noted that TGU accounts for almost 40 to 50 per cent of the electricity being generated in Trinidad.
Ramnarine said given the large amount of power that was immediately taken off the system when TGU went down, the PowerGen Pt Lisas and PowerGen Penal plants, as well as the Trinity plant, all went down, as they could not handle the load.
He recalled that in 2013, when the country had the last island-wide blackout, it was the PowerGen Point Lisas plant that went down due to a disruption of natural gas supply, and that also resulted in the other power plants all going down.
Ramnarine said the vulnerability in the power generation system resides with three issues:
1. The system is highly centralised in two large power plants, namely PowerGen Point Lisas and TGU (the two largest power plants in the Caribbean).
He said this happened because of the way the country’s energy sector evolved in the last 50 years, which required large power plants to meet industrial demand, firstly at Point Lisas and later at the Union Industrial Estate.
2. All the country’s power plants are fuelled by natural gas.
Ramnarine said while natural gas was not the issue for Wednesday’s blackout, “having all our power generation eggs in the natural gas basket creates a vulnerability as it did in 2013”.
He said diversification towards renewables is necessary and, in that regard, planned solar farms are needed.
3. With the closure of the PowerGen Wrightson Road, Port of Spain, plant, there is no power-generation capacity north of Point Lisas.
Ramnarine said this means some 600 megawatts have to be transported by transmission lines to the northern parts of Trinidad/East-West Corridor, Port of Spain and environs.
This introduces a risk, he argued.
He said it also accounts for why North-West Trinidad and areas along the East-West Corridor were last to get electricity returned.
“Going forward, strong consideration should be given to new power generation capacity in northern Trinidad,” said Ramnarine.