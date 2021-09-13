VENDORS AT San Juan Market say their livelihoods have been cut short by Covid-19 measures which led to a reduction in market opening days in the last months.
A petition by 99 vendors was signed and delivered to the San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation last week, after what vendors say has been a tumultuous period with slashed incomes.
Led by Nanda Permanand, president of the dry goods coordination group at San Juan market, they are now calling for the full reopening of the market.
'My issue is that all other markets in Trinidad are open, however, the San Juan market is only open on Thursday to Sunday for a limited number of hours, while all other markets are open completely. Our income is severely affected. Everyone here has no other job; we chose to take this on full-time and we have nowhere else to turn. But because the market is completely shut for half the week some of us have to balance the goods with wholesalers at the end of the week,' Permanand told the Express in a telephone interview last week.
According to Permanand, while other markets have been reopened fully while adhering to Covid-19 protocols, San Juan Market is only open within limited hours for the latter part of the week.
Some vendors, she said, had paid annual rental fees prior to these measures being implemented.
As a result, those who depend on their trade to look after their households have been greatly affected.
In light of this she said, the vendors have come together in an attempt to get the attention of the Corporation. However, despite phone calls, visits and pleas to the corporation, she said, no response has been received.
In numerous videos sent to the Express, market vendors pleaded for reopening.
'We are some of the people who are concerned about why they are not reopening. Plenty of our goods are being spoiled and going to waste here and not only the vendors are concerned but the customers also... The authorities are not listening to us,' said one vendor.
'This is not right because the goods are remaining in the stalls and spoiling. We are not carrying home any money, it doesn't make sense. We need the authorities to listen to us, please. We have already paid the fees for the end of the year, and we are not carrying home anything,' said another.
Permanand added that while vendors understood potential Covid- 19 risks, all were willing to enforce protocols such as sanitation and distancing.
In addition to this, she said, the vendors have purchased a second temperature gun to aid in detecting potential risks.
'We are willing, but we are being ignored,' she said.
The Express attempted to contact both San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation chairman Anthony Roberts and vice-chairman Richard Walcott for a response. Numerous phone calls made to Roberts throughout the week were unanswered, while Walcott told the Express on Wednesday that a meeting was scheduled to discuss the issue on Friday.
'A committee headed by the chairman of council Mr Roberts will meet on Friday to discuss the matter and make recommendations to council,' he said.
On Saturday, though, Walcott told the Express he was unaware of the meeting's outcome and referred us to Roberts. The Express again attempted to contact Roberts via telephone but to no avail.
The Express also attempted to get comment from the corporation's CEO, but was unsuccessful