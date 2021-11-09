A CEPEP Co Ltd worker has been remanded into prison custody after being found guilty yesterday by a High Court judge of using his weed wacker to injure a motorist and damage his vehicle in 2006.
The guilty verdict was announced by Justice Hayden St Clair-Douglas against Allan Luke following a judge-alone trial.
Even though Luke’s attorney Marissa Bubb requested that her client be allowed to remain out on bail pending sentence, this request was denied by the judge.
Instead, Luke will remain behind bars until next Tuesday when he is scheduled to reappear before the St Clair-Douglas. On that day, Bubb will present her plea in mitigation, after which the judge will impose sentence.
Luke was accused of using his weed wacker to injure Rodney Robinson and damage his car on the morning of August 30, 2006, at Coora Road, Siparia.
The State’s case was that on the day in question, Robinson stopped his Nissan B14 car at the side of the roadway and warned Luke that he was pitching grass and stones onto vehicles along the road.
While Robinson admitted his vehicle was not initially hit, he got out of his car, used obscene language towards Luke before throwing two stones in Luke’s direction.
Robinson claimed that after getting back into his car to drive away, Luke attacked him, breaking the driver’s side window and damaging parts of the door.
State attorney Indira Chinebas led evidence that Luke threatened to “go for the man’s neck first” with the weed wacker.
In addition to damaging the car, Luke inflicted a 15 cm cut to Robinson’s left arm for which he had to receive 19 stitches.
In his defence, however, Luke testified that Robinson was the aggressor and threatened him a number of times before throwing stones at him.
Luke contended that one of those stones grazed him before Robinson got back in his car, drove a short distance and again stopped the vehicle.
He testified that as he approached Robinson’s car, the weed wacker accidentally made contact with the window after Robinson hastily opened the door to confront him.
Luke maintained he had committed no wrong and that it was Robinson’s own actions that caused the damage and injury.