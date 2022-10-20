Residents of Pluck Road and Santa Cecilia Trace in San Francique will have to wait a bit longer before the landslip, which has disrupted their daily, is finally repaired.
Having staged a number of protests during the course of the year, residents stated they were happy something was being done when slope stabilisation work began last month on a landslip at San Francique Road in Penal, and questioned when will the Ministry of Works and Transport (MOWT) fix the massive landslip near Santa Cecilia Trace.
In providing an update via a news release on Thursday, the MOWT stated that while works on that project have been initiated, a number of preliminary activities must be undertaken before works on the landslip can commence.
These include the following:
- Mobilization of the contractors’ facilities on-site, which consist of the establishment of site offices, the placement of appropriate signage, conducting surveying, etc. This activity is ongoing.
- Relocation of utilities along the affected roadway. This involves the rerouting of utility lines for water and electricity and is currently being completed by the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) and the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) respectively. This process is ongoing.
- Rehabilitation of the designated detour route along Chickorie Trace onto Ramnath Street, which will be used by the commuting public during repairs to the landslip. Works along the detour route include patching, widening and paving. These works are approximately 100 per cent complete.
The MOWT indicated that the construction of an access route from La Fortune Pluck Road to Santa Cecilia Trace, to provide entry and exit to residents from Santa Cecilia Trace, is currently ongoing and works on this are approximately 30 per cent complete, including shoring and temporary road construction.
It noted that upon substantial completion of these preliminary activities, construction works on the main landslip will commence.
The repairs to the landslip will include:
1. Earthworks
2. Temporary shoring
3. Structural works inclusive of pile-supported retaining wall
4. Drainage works
5. Roadworks
“As road works progress, the MOWT will continue to monitor and provide project updates on the repair of the landslip, while it maintains access and connectivity to motorists and residents of the affected area,” the release stated.