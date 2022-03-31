DEX_2477.JPG
DEXTER PHILIP

A mother was killed in an accident in Golconda yesterday afternoon.

She was identified as 40-year-old Sarika Ramesar.

Ramesar was seated in the family’s car, which was parked on the side of the road, with her husband and son, when a truck loaded with lumber crashed into the vehicle.

Police said the car had stalled, and the couple and their son were sitting inside, waiting on roadside assistance.

Around 4 p.m., an out-of-control truck ploughed into the vehicle, sending it into nearby bushes.

The truck overturned at the side of the road.

Ramesar died at the scene. Her husband and son were taken to the San Fernando General Hospital.

The Express was told the father and son were in stable condition.

Police said it appeared that Ramesar, who lived in Siparia, was the driver of the vehicle.

The driver of the truck was also taken to hospital.

Relatives who arrived at the scene were too distraught to speak with ­reporters yesterday.

