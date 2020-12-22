A Motorola wireless two-way radio and a quantity of ammunition were found in Enterprise, Chaguanas on Monday.
Around 9.30 a.m., officers went to Eagle Avenue, Enterprise Street, near African Grounds.
They observed a black plastic bag in a bushy area.
Officers examined contents of the bag and found a wireless two-way radio, five rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition, and nine rounds 5.56 ammunition.
