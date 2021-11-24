A ward of the Lady Hochoy home has died of Covid-19.
Minister of Social Development Donna Cox confirmed the death to i95.5fm radio station yesterday.
The home, located in Cocorite, provides care for children and young people with special needs and has been under quarantine for the past three weeks after an outbreak of the virus among both residents and staff.
Earlier this month Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram confirmed the outbreak saying 14 residents and nine staff members had tested positive for the virus at that time.
He said the cases were not severe and most of those who had tested positive were asymptomatic.
At the time Parasram said there were 68 residents at the home and 47 had been vaccinated—a vaccination rate of 69 per cent.
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh also said then that the outbreak at the home demonstrated the effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccine.
Cox could not be reached for comment yesterday.
However, she confirmed the death to i.95.5fm and said that the quarantine period at the home is almost over and the operations at the home would be back to normal soon.