THE Privy Council has reserved its ruling in an appeal filed by former government minister and FIFA vice-president Jack Warner over the initiation of extradition proceedings against him.
Five Privy Council Justices—Lords Hodge, Briggs, Hamblem, Burrows and Sir Declan Morgan yesterday reserved their ruling following the completion of closing submissions by attorneys for Warner as well as the State of Trinidad and Tobago.
Warner is challenging the process by which the extradition proceedings against him are being carried out. He is attempting to have the court quash the Authority to Proceed (ATP) that was signed by former attorney general Faris Al-Rawi in September 2015, after the United States made a request for his extradition in May of that year.
He is contending that this country’s extradition treaty with the US contradicted the Extradition (Commonwealth and Foreign Territories) Act and that in passing the Act, Parliament afforded citizens certain protections that were ignored by the international treaty.
Another argument was that Warner was not given the opportunity by the Attorney General to make representations before Al-Rawi signed off on the ATP.
Appeal dismissed
In the local Appeal Court, Warner’s challenge was dismissed in June 2019 by a three-judge panel comprising Justices Gregory Smith, Prakash Moosai and Andre Des Vignes.
The justices had upheld the ruling of then-High Court judge James Aboud, who had previously dismissed Warner’s application for judicial review. The judges stated that the extradition treaty had not been shown to lack conformity with the Act and that there was no merit in Warner’s case.
‘No denial of justice’
“Therefore, the pending extradition proceedings in respect of the appellant before the magistrate are valid,” the judges stated.
They went further to say that “there was no denial of justice in the issuance of the ATP by the Attorney General”.
Warner is wanted in the United States for allegedly committing a series of fraud-related offences during his tenure as vice-president of the world’s football governing body.
He first appeared at the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court on May 27, 2015, after surrendering himself to Fraud Squad officers, having learned that the provisional warrant had been issued for his arrest.
He was granted bail in the sum of $2.5 million but was unable to access the bail before the closure of the court that day.
This resulted in him having the spend the night in prison and being released the following day.