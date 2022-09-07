Route Three Unified Maxi-Taxi Association is urging parents to ensure that their children travel only with ‘H’ registered vehicles.
The advice came after primary school children were injured in a crash on Monday travelling on a private school bus on the Southern Main Road in Savonetta, Couva.
The association in a statement on Facebook yesterday said it’s time that school children be educated on the benefits of commuting with ‘H’ registered maxis or taxis.
It said some of the advantages of traveling with ‘H’ registered vehicles are that each passenger is covered by the insurance policy and therefore, in the event of an accident all medical expenses will be compensated by the insurance.
“In order to operate a maxi or taxi, you have to obtain a taxi badge from the licensing authority of Trinidad and Tobago. One requirement for this badge is that the candidate must obtain a certificate of good character from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service. Therefore, this ensures that your driver of an ‘H’ registered vehicle has a clean criminal record. ‘H’ registered vehicles have to be inspected by the licensing authority every 12 months compared to a ‘P’ or ‘T’ registered vehicle which is inspected every two years,” the association said.
It also added that in the case of a maxi, the vehicle is easily recognisable which allows people to feel safe knowing that it can be easily identified in case of any emergency.
The crash happened around 8 a.m., on the first day of the school year.
According to police reports, the driver was taking the pupils to schools in the California/Couva area.
Police believe the driver lost control and the bus veered off the wet road, flipped and landed upside down in an overgrown area.