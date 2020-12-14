The National Alcohol and Drug Abuse and Prevention Programme is urging against alcohol consumption during the Christmas period.
Speaking at a COVID-19 news conference on Monday, program director Lyra Thompson-Hollingsworth, said that as in-house alcohol consumption has been banned by COVID-19 regulations, consumption this year will be determined by individual households.
As a result, she asked that persons be cautious in their alcohol intake.
Heavy consumption of alcohol, she said, creates a number of health risks that can directly affect contracting the COVID-19 virus. Alcohol use, she said, places individuals at high risk for diseases such as diabetes and hypertension. It also weakens the immune system and makes one more prone to developing Acute Respiratory Syndrome.
“The public is asked to conduct this activity mindfully to avoid the engagement in heavy episodic drinking or binge drinking while at home, particularly if there are minors in the home. Heavy consumption of alcohol places the individual at risk for developing or exacerbating non communicable diseases such as diabetes and hypertension both of which are underlying health conditions which create complications for persons who contract the COVID-19 virus. Alcohol use, especially heavy use, weakens the immune system and reduces its ability to cope with infectious diseases including COVID-19. Heavy alcohol use is a risk factor for Acute Respiratory Syndrome, one of the more severe complications of COVID-19,” she said.
She added that use of this substance can impair judgement and so reduce compliance with public health measures such as distancing and mask-wearing. Mental health, she said, may be affected and worsened if alcohol is used as a coping mechanism.
“Alcohol also alters your thoughts, judgement and decision making. Individuals are urged to avoid intoxication so that they can easily observe protocols such as mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing or sanitizing. Alcohol consumption may intensify fear, anxiety or depression especially when people are in isolation and should not be used as a coping strategy to deal with stress,” she said.
For adults who regularly consume alcohol, she said that mitigation measures should be taken to remain in control of one’s intake. These include hydration, spacing and eating regularly. She added that alcohol should not be mixed with any medication or drugs.
“However, if you are an adult who consumed alcohol, the following tips are offered. Avoid alcoholic beverages when thirsty, your thirst may cause you to consume the drink much faster than you should. Space out your drinks, it takes the body approximately two hours on average to metabolize one standard alcoholic drink. Stay hydrated, bring water or other healthy nonalcoholic beverages options between drinks helps to manage intoxications and also prevents hangovers. Having a meal, having a drink on a full stomach also delays intoxication. Do not consume alcohol in the presence of minors and finally avoid mixing alcohol consumption with the use of other drugs or with other intoxicating foods such as cannabis edibles,” said Thompson-Hollingsworth.