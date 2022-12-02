CRIMINALS are being warned to steer clear of the North Eastern Division district as its officers have ramped up policing operations as of yesterday as part of their Christmas and Carnival anti-crime initiative.
The initiative, led by Snr Supt Maraj, was launched at the San Juan Substation along the Eastern Main Road yesterday.
In attendance were ASP Heeraman Singh, Insp Sunil Bharath, Insp Brian Daniel and chairman of the San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation Anthony Roberts.
Bharath, who is in charge of operations for the plan, told the gathering that the division was taking a very scientific approach to tightening security over the coming weeks.
He noted that heavy focus would be placed on the business communities in areas such as San Juan, El Socorro and Aranjuez, however, the officers would also be conducting patrols in the residential areas in the territory.
These residential areas, he said, also stood a better chance against crime by uniting and forming neighbourhood watch groups which could monitor incidents that arose in their areas. One such group, he noted, was one which operates in the Mt Lambert community that has partnered with the division, leading to a decrease in crime in that area.
With this in mind, Bharath called on citizens to work with police, and reiterated that if anyone saw something, they should notify law enforcement immediately, because officers in the district are expected to be on continuous patrols and would be able to respond on short notices to any incidents.
More roadblocks
He said that with the additional foot and mobile patrols, the police would also be increasing roadblocks to clamp down on drunk drivers and speedsters.
“I am calling on citizens to bear with the police, because I know at times that these roadblocks can appear to be a bother, but it is for the betterment of the district as a whole. It is to ensure that persons are not speeding or drinking and driving—which can have negative impacts not only on their lives, but on the lives and property of third parties. We are also continuing our press to rid the division of any illegal items, be it firearms, knives, drugs, what have you. We want this Christmas, and the extending Carnival season, to be one of the safest in our division’s history,” Bharath said.
To that end, he noted that the division had reviewed past-anti crime plans, and utilised this as the foundation to strengthen this year’s operations, which would include community walkabouts to foster closer ties between the police and residents and businesspersons of the district.
Bharath also warned visitors to be extremely cautious of showing off valuables and cash.
Roberts, in his contribution, noted that he was pleased to see the police division working close with both the residential and business communities, and he pledged that the officers will be available to the North Eastern Division to help with patrols and roadblocks.
“I am prepared to give whatever support that is necessary and I am happy that you’ve called on us and we are definitely going to respond. We are in this together, and we will do what is necessary to help make this a safe Christmas,” Roberts said.