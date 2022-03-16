The Trinidad and Tobago Taxi Drivers Network (TTTDN) is warning of changes to fares should the Government remove the fuel subsidy.
Speaking during a news conference at the Macaulay Community Centre yesterday, president of TTTDN Adrian Acosta said the organisation is against the removal.
He said the statement by the Prime Minister about the fuel subsidy has brought anxiety to taxi drivers.
“That move that the Prime Minister is going to make will be very detrimental to us. We want to say today that if that move is made, we as taxi drivers will have no choice but to do some adjustment to our fares. We will not at any point in time be taking that burden on our shoulders,” he said.
TTTDN represents 40 associations and several hundred drivers throughout the country.
A general meeting will be held on Saturday to discuss the way forward concerning the fuel subsidy and other matters relating to the taxi industry.
Negative impact
Acosta said taxi drivers lost money during the pandemic when they were not able to transport passengers at full capacity.
He said drivers were taking home $50 per day.
“We were the only set of frontline workers that were losing money on a daily basis,” Acosta said. “We now came out of that two-year drought and we are now looking to get back on our feet with the 100 per cent (capacity), and the Government at any point in time (could) come and take away the fuel subsidy.
“It will have a very negative impact on us as taxi drivers. We are saying today that we will not be supporting the takeaway of any fuel subsidy by the Government.”
He said they will have to take a stand and will call on citizens to join them.
“We will not be rioting but we will be making a stand against any removal of the rest of the fuel subsidy,” Acosta said.
Secretary of TTTDN David Mack said taxi drivers had to face the hardships of having their vehicles and homes taken away during the pandemic and were now getting a chance to try to rebuild.