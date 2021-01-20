If you are a member of a church choir and willing to encourage your congregation through songs, then please wear your mask and practice physical distancing.
This was the advice given by epidemiologist Dr Avery Hinds during the Ministry of Health’s virtual COVID-19 update on Wednesday.
Hinds at the time was responding to an observation where choir members of some churches were not adhering to the COVID-19 safety protocols of practicing physical distancing and wearing of masks in public gatherings.
“We do again note that in some instances we’re seeing deviations from the recommended practice and we do want to strongly discourage those deviations. We do need to ensure that in whatever situation people are gathered, that all of the recommendations regarding the physical distancing, mask wearing, sanitisation, the minimising of occupancy. That all of those guidelines are followed strictly and throughout the duration of any planned gathering because that is the only way that we manage to minimise the risk associated with allowing individuals to gather under controlled circumstances, while still trying to reduce transmission in a population that currently still has community spread.”
He noted that failing to comply with the guidelines exposes members of the congregation, especially the elderly, to a greater level of risk.
“So in any event, in any instance where there are individuals gathered for a church service or for any other indoor setting, and physical distancing is not being observed or masks not being worn in any of those settings, you’re increasing the risk of transmission, and especially in the church setting where the church-going population tends to already come from the more senior end of the age spectrum, you’re putting a more vulnerable group of individuals at higher risk by not adhering, so this is a good opportunity to encourage all to adhere to all the guidelines,” Hinds said.