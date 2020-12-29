volcano

Two visitors to the La Soufriere volcano before the Covid-19 pandemic

The UWI-Seismic Research Centre says it has received reports of activity in St Vincent that may be related to La Soufriere volcano.

"We are currently monitoring the situation in collaboration with local authorities and an update will be provided shortly" the SRC stated in a post today.

"The public is advised to not visit the volcano until a further update is provided. The UWI-SRC and the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) are the official sources of information on earthquake and volcanic activity in St Vincent & the Grenadines."

