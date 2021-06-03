A Tropical Wave currently located just to the east of Trinidad and Tobago is expected to produce periods of rain and showers of varying intensities, from around midnight tonight and continuing to Saturday.
There is the 70% (high) chance of thunderstorm activity associated with the passage of this Tropical Wave.
This activity is expected to impact mainly Trinidad and to a lesser extent parts of Tobago. Gusty winds in excess of 55 km/hr may be experienced especially in the vicinity of showers/thunderstorms and some localized flooding is likely. Seas can become agitated due to the strong winds.