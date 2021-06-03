rrr

A Tropical Wave currently located just to the east of Trinidad and Tobago is expected to produce periods of rain and showers of varying intensities, from around midnight tonight and continuing to Saturday.

There is the 70% (high) chance of thunderstorm activity associated with the passage of this Tropical Wave.

This activity is expected to impact mainly Trinidad and to a lesser extent parts of Tobago. Gusty winds in excess of 55 km/hr may be experienced especially in the vicinity of showers/thunderstorms and some localized flooding is likely. Seas can become agitated due to the strong winds.

Police probe fails to find evidence

THERE is not a shred of evidence to substantiate allegations that a private medical facility had illegally imported Pfizer vaccines and was administering them to members of the public, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) stated yesterday.

US vaccines coming

AS Covid-19 deaths show little sign of abating, good news has come to Trinidad and Tobago of a vaccine gift from the United States.

According to Shante Moore, Chargé d’Affaires at the US Embassy in Trinidad and Tobago, this gift comes with no hidden conditions and imposing conditions as other countries are doing.

14 more die, 546 new Covid cases

Fourteen more people have died of Covid-19 while 546 additional cases of the virus were recorded yesterday.

The Ministry of Health in its Covid-19 update said the deceased were six elderly men, five elderly women, one middle-aged man and one middle-aged woman, all with comorbidities.

T&T on UK red list

Trinidad and Tobago has been added to the United Kingdom’s “red list”, where travellers face mandatory hotel quarantine upon arrival in the UK.

The update was posted on the British High Commission’s Facebook page, which stated that, from June 8, travellers from Trinidad and Tobago, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Costa Rica, Egypt, Sri Lanka and Sudan must quarantine in managed hotels for ten days.

Smiley smiles no more

FOR Deo Persad, who knew nothing but family, work, and church, life was complete.

That was evident in the trademark grin on his resting face, hence his nickname “Smiley Boboy”.

Then one day, his heart-warming and comforting smile, even when he was angry, was lost, and the man who never took a vacation day in his life walked out of his family’s home on August 6, 2020, leaving confusion, hurt and grief at their doorstep.

On Deo’s 53rd birthday on December 14 last year there was nothing but hope that he would walk back into their lives.