FOR Deo Persad, who knew nothing but family, work, and church, life was complete.

That was evident in the trademark grin on his resting face, hence his nickname “Smiley Boboy”.

Then one day, his heart-warming and comforting smile, even when he was angry, was lost, and the man who never took a vacation day in his life walked out of his family’s home on August 6, 2020, leaving confusion, hurt and grief at their doorstep.

On Deo’s 53rd birthday on December 14 last year there was nothing but hope that he would walk back into their lives.