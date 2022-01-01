FORMER police commissioner Gary Griffith says his next step will be determined by “what you the citizens want from me”.
He was speaking in an end-of-year address to the nation that described 2021 as a difficult year.
He said the country was on the path to lowering the murder toll into the 200s, but “we lost our way” and the numbers may now reach the mid-400s.
He then asked rhetorically: “Was it worth it?... Mistakes were made, as we are all human and we all makes mistakes.”
However, Griffith claimed the mistakes made by some cost the lives and livelihood of others. “As we close this year, we see some of those who hold positions of authority needed to be reminded that they were placed in office to serve, and to be in service of each and every citizen, and not utilise their office to be vindictive, bitter, arrogant or as a platform to destroy others,” he said
“Such action only affects those whom you swore an oath to serve, but there are those who seemed to have become completely consumed by an almost imperial, judicious and authoritarian tone.
“One in particular who from day one in office, instead of presenting uplifting and inspiring messages, utilises most opportunities to pontificate, condemn and judge every citizen,” said Griffith. “Perhaps this office holder should now use the twilight of this year to judge herself so that she could be of better value to our nation in 2022,” he said.
He stated that others used 2021 to further divide the country for their own agendas.
“Gone are the days of politicians past who, while holding opposing views and agendas, never encouraged hatred and division. I can speak personally to this, as in a year that saw us cutting every major crime by 25 per cent during the first half of the year and heading for the homicide figure to be in the 200s, which would have been a first in over two decades.
“Instead we lost our way and the numbers will now reach the mid-400s,” he lamented.
“Was this bitterness, spite and selfish thinking worth it? We cannot change the past, but we can learn from our mistakes to make this country better in 2022,” he said, adding: “We can make Trinidad and Tobago safe again.”