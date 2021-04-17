CHIEF Medical officer of Health Dr Roshan Parasram was asked at the Covid-19 media update on Saturday if the late Franklin Khan was a contact of Covid-19 positive Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.
Dr Parasram was also asked to confirm whether Khan was the recipient of the Astra Zeneca vaccine last week.
In response to the questions, Dr Parasram said that those inquiries should be directed to the Office of the Prime Minster, or the Ministry of Energy.
“Condolences to the family. Any information related to the honourable minister will be coming from either the Office of the Prime Minister or the line ministry of that particular minister”, said Dr Parasram.
The panel at the health ministry’s press conference was also asked if people who have previously tested positive were eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine.
Dr Saeed Rahaman responded, "The short answer to this is 'yes'. There has been a limited amount of data on how natural infection with Covid would affect the efficacy of the vaccine. But we know that immunity drops off over time. It is for that reason that the WHO has made the recommendation that those who have had Covid infection, that they wait six months before receiving the first dose of vaccine. Also noting that vaccines tend to give a lot better coverage because they are specifically engineered to target attachments of the virus."
Dr Rahaman also added, "To those Muslims who are fasting, you can take the vaccine when fasting. It is allowed in Islam".
Dr Parasram said that information on the list of people who should not take the Astra Zeneca vaccine was published on the health ministry’s website.
He said the list, as recommended by the World Health Organisation, included people who were under the age of 18.
Dr Parasram added that in Trinidad and Tobago it was not being administered to pregnant or breast-feeding women although no specific information was given to the WHO on this.
Dr Saeed Rahaman spoke of personal safety and precautionary measures to be taken during the month of Ramdhan.
Dr Rahaman said that the risk of catching Covid-19 is based on three main factors - exposure, distancing and time.
He said that many mosques have already adopted a strict entry policy which include washing of hands before entry, and temperature checks.
He advised worshipers to walk with their own prayer mats to the mosque.
Dr Rahaman pointed out since public places of worship were limited to 50 per cent capacity and that spacing between worshipers and using outdoor facilities such as annexes allowed social distancing, as well as markers were placed to indicate these.
He noted that the nightly communal iftars , or breaking of the fast, usually draw large crowds but many mosques have discontinued these.