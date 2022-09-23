Was my wife kidnapped?

A Gasparillo husband and father of four is seeking the public’s help in locating his 39-year-old wife.
Ashmeed Mohammed, of Guaracara Street, Gasparillo, told the Express that on September 8, he dropped off his wife, Sarah Vashti Mohammed, at the Freeport exit to Fireburn Road, off the Solomon Hochoy Highway, around 11 a.m.
“She usually does domestic work for a lady at Fireburn and I had to pick her up at 1 p.m. However, when I returned to pick her up she could not be found,” Mohammed said.
He said upon returning he did not drive into the street, but parked at the entrance and popped his horn, which was the customary thing. However, when she did not walk out, as she always does, he drove into the street and went to the house she was supposed to be at, but she was not there.
“The lady at the house came out when I called, and when I asked her for my wife, she said she doesn’t know my wife and that she has never seen her before.”
He said finding that to be quite strange, he drove along the street and showed various persons a photograph of his wife, but no one indicated they knew her.
Mohammed said he left Freeport, went to pick up his daughter at Marabella South Secondary, and went home, telling himself she would take a taxi home, which is what she does whenever he’s unable to pick her up. But when he got home, she wasn’t there.
He stated that ever so often his wife would leave home for a day or two, but she would be by her mother in Las Lomas whenever she does that.
“I drove up to Las Lomas but her mother said she was not there and she had not seen her. Upon returning to Gasparillo, I went by all her friends, asking if they had seen her or if they knew where she was, but none of them did.”
Asked if he tried calling his wife’s phone, Mohammed said he misplaced his phone and was using hers, so she did not have her phone with her.
“We have been together for the past 20 years and have four children—two at secondary school, one at primary school and a son who is partially blind—so she would not turn her back on her family.”
Stating that he finds the details surrounding his wife’s disappearance to be quite strange, he added: “I’m beginning to believe she has been kidnapped.”
He said on the day his wife disappeared, she was wearing a pink shirt, black pants and a pair of black Nike slippers.
Mohammed is asking anyone who has information on the whereabouts of his wife to either contact Freeport Police Station, where he filed a missing person report, or call him at 386-0790.