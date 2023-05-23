Describing the day as one of the “saddest days” in his life and that “Guyana is in pain”, President Dr Irfaan Ali yesterday declared three days of national mourning.
He called on the people of Guyana to utilise the next three days to offer prayers for the perished children, their families and the community.
According to a Reuters report, the fire at Mahdia Secondary School may have been maliciously set.
The report stated that Guyana’s Police Commissioner Clifton Hicken said, “Initial investigations suggest that it was maliciously set and our investigations are continuing.”
According to Mark Ramotar, the director of the police communications department, most of the 19 children who died were Indigenous. The youngest of the victims was a five-year-old boy, the son of the dormitory’s caretaker.
Reuters reported that all the other victims were girls, and, according to a list from the Ministry of Education, include several siblings and at least one set of twins.
A media release from the Office of the President stated that the tragic event which occurred in the female dormitory of the Mahdia Secondary School resulted in the death of 19 children, among them 18 girls.
According to the release, a total of 59 girls were staying in the dorms, but 56 were in the rooms when the fire started since three had gone home for the weekend.
It stated that 13 of the girls and a little boy died at the dorms, while five died at the Mahdia Hospital.
The release stated that of those injured, six children were “medevacked” (transported to hospital via helicopter) to Georgetown early in the morning, while 17 are in the Mahdia Hospital.
“Due to the severity of the deaths, DNA analysis is needed to identify the 13 female victims, who perished at the dormitory. The Government of Guyana has already sought the needed support from regional and international partners and is optimistic that by the end of the day, that support will be received to bring closure to the families,” stated the release.
President Ali met with the parents of deceased children yesterday.
“There are no words that can describe this magnitude of pain that our brothers and sisters are going through today…We wish this day had never occurred... This is a pain we must carry as a nation and as a family. It is a pain we must share together and support in our prayers,” said Ali.
The release stated that the President, based on his interaction with the family members, their immediate goal is to have peace by seeing their loved ones.
Ali said that he has received many messages from leaders across Caricom and from international partners, who conveyed the love and prayers of their governments and people.
The release stated that in Guyana a technical Task Force led by Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force, Brigadier Omar Khan, and a Cabinet Task Force led by Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), Mark Phillips were created.
Ali said the Government has mobilised full counselling services for the children, their families and community members.
“I’m committing, as I have done to the family members already, our full unconditional, unhindered support for the families and these children; whether it be medical, social, counselling, financial, transportation, accommodation- whatever the form of support required, the state will provide that support to the families, to the children,” he said.
The President said further that the Education Ministry is working on the reprogramming of all educational requirements, which includes the CXC examination that some of the children who have lost their lives and other children at the school are taking at this time.