Did Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley lose confidence in former Police Commissioner Gary Griffith because he (Griffith) was more popular than him according to the polls?
This was one of the several questions Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar asked on Monday as she reiterated her call for Rowley to explain the constitutional crisis that has left this country without a top cop for the first time in history.
“Is the reason Rowley lost confidence in Gary Griffith is because the polls are showing that Gary Griffith is more popular than Rowley?” she asked at the United National Congress (UNC) virtual meeting on Monday.
“Why was Rowley writing to the Police Service Commission last year trying to influence the re-selection of Gary Griffth as Police Commissioner?” she asked.
“Is the reason Rowley lost confidence in Gary Griffth was because of the fact that Gary locked up Stuart’s daughter and he was going after DSS (Drugs Sou Sou) and a certain MP from that area. And is it a fact also that the TTPS is investigating credit card Camille for some bank deposit?” she added.
Persad-Bissessar said because of the Opposition’s “pressure” on Rowley it is now revealed that he lost confidence in Griffith since last year.
She said the Government and Independent Senators do not want to establish the truth as to whether this was the reason why all this interference occurred.
“The vote (on the impeachment motion against President Paula-Mae Weekes)
was about ensuring the sacred principles of our constitution remain intact. If we as a country, allow Rowley to get away with this today, if we allow him to cross this line and don’t push him back into his corner, then God help us all in this country. He will interfere in everything and with everyone, without any limits or restraints and therefore he needs to be stopped,” she said.
She said the country should not lose sight of why the motion was brought in the first place as there are still unanswered questions:
- Why did the President first say she received a merit list from the Police Service Commission but then afterwards say that the list was submitted and then withdrawn?
- Who withdrew this list and why?
- Was the list withdrawn on instructions from Rowley?
- Why did the entire Police service commission resign?
- On what Constitutional authority did the President return the merit list to the former Chairman Bliss Seepersad?
-Why did the President not disclose this information to the Court?
- Who was the unnamed high public official mentioned in Roger Kawalsingh’s resignation letter who allegedly unlawfully interfered in the business of the POLSC at President’s House on August 11or 12?
- Why are there so many different versions about the events and dates when events transpired? Which version is true?