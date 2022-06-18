Kicking someone in the head when they are down is generally not supported by officers of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS).
This was the opinion shared by Assistant Supt Avalon Frank, of the TTPS Guard and Emergency Branch, yesterday morning during a news briefing at the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain.
Frank made it clear he was not talking about a recent video in which officers were recorded kicking a man after the Jam Naked fete at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on Thursday morning.
That incident is being investigated by the Professional Standards Bureau of the TTPS as well as the Police Complaints Authority amid complaints that officers used excessive force.
“It is not right for you to kick someone in the back of their head, there are tactics in which we are trained in order to have a person subdued but that incident, I would not want to comment on that incident,” Frank said.
This, he said, was no small feat, noting that he was on duty at Ceasar’s Army Bacchanal Road, event which was held in Tarouba, where a firearm was seized.
“When you are in a party, as officers you see things like gang members from various gangs facing off, and they usually try to smuggle in knives and other instruments like that.
“Just recently actually, I worked the Bacchanal Road event at the Brian Lara stadium, and we found a gun on somebody before they could enter the event. A gun! And that was one of the more ‘safer’ or prestigious events.
“We were able to act swiftly and prevent any escalations. But, the gang aspect, the young people who want to be violent, can happen anywhere and are now even daring to come in even in the more prestigious events. So, what do we do, besides our duty?” Frank asked.
He noted at times, officers would be called upon to utilise “as much force as necessary” to maintain law and order. However, it had to be proportional to the threat faced.
‘A very safe’ event
He also indicated outside of that incident, the event was “very safe” as the Police Service had not received any reports of shootings, stabbings, or robberies.
“The duty at the (Queen’s Park) Savannah to me was a very successful one. We had no reports of violent crimes. Just a couple of break-ins in vehicles.
“And it’s an area where we have had events in the past, marred with shootings and robberies and fights and incidents such as that. But on Thursday there was not one such report, so it was a success,” Frank said.
Police said between 6.45 and 7.15 a.m. yesterday, an inspector and a sergeant were on duty outside the fete, held at the Paddock, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, when they responded to an argument between a patron and security officers.
Police said the man’s ticket was not being recognised by an electronic scanning machine and he became belligerent. He was later identified as a soldier with the T&T Defence Force.
The senior officers then called out to officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) who were on patrol at the venue for them to intervene in the argument. As the officers were approaching the ticket station, a man ran through the crowd, jump-kicked one of the officers, and then spat in his face.
A fight then broke out as the soldier responded as well.
The scuffle between the police, the soldier and the man who spat on the officer ensued.
A video of what happened later appeared on social media yesterday morning.
A woman is heard saying off-camera. “He look for that, he look for that! How he go run into the police with a $%^& ing jump kick.”
In the video, one of the alleged offenders is seen being grabbed from behind by the police and being subdued. The camera then pans across to where another man is seen challenging three officers but is punched and thrown to the ground. As he lay on the ground another officer kicks him in the head.
Police said the two men were eventually subdued and taken to Port of Spain General Hospital where they were treated.
Police said the two men are expected to be questioned.