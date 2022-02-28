The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has announced a ban on the use of hosepipes and sprinklers in the watering of gardens and washing of cars.
In a statement on Monday, WASA said that effective midnight tomorrow (March 1), in keeping with its 2022 Dry Season Water Supply Management Plan, the use of hosepipes and any similar apparatus for the purpose of, among other things watering private gardens and or washing private motor cars, will be prohibited in accordance with the Water and Sewerage Act Chapter 54:40 of Trinidad and Tobago.
The prohibition, which will be in effect for four months, ends on June 30.
WASA also stated that under the Act, it has the responsibility for administering the supply of water and promoting the conservation and proper use of water resources.
In particular, the Act provides for the following:
- Upon giving notice to the public, WASA may prohibit or restrict the use of its water supplied through a hosepipe or similar apparatus for the purpose of watering gardens or washing motor vehicles. This includes the use of sprinklers, pressure washers, as well as decorative fountains, waterfalls and other outdoor artistic features that utilize water.
- The Act places responsibility on the owner/occupier of any premises to maintain and keep any water fittings in good condition so that the water supplied to those premises will not be wasted, misused or unduly consumed or contaminated before use.
- The prohibition of any owner or occupier of any premises supplied with water by WASA, to supply or permit another person to take any of that water for use in other premises.
- The prohibition of any person from taking, using or diverting water from a reservoir, water course, conduit, pipe or other apparatus belonging to WASA.
- The prohibition of any person from willfully or negligently operating or otherwise interfering with any valve or other apparatus belonging to and utilized by WASA for supplying water.
- The prohibition of any person from attaching any pipe or apparatus or making any alteration to any pipe belonging to the WASA.
WASA is advising the public that its authorized officers, upon the production of authenticated documents, have the general power to enter any premises supplied with water at all reasonable hours in order to examine if there is any waste or misuse of such water.
It noted that people who breaches this prohibition is liable to a fine upon summary conviction.
"There will be increased patrols by to ensure compliance with this ban," WASA said.