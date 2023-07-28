As State water provider Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) yesterday reported delays to “critical” repairs at the Beetham Wastewater Treatment Plant, people walking in Downtown Port of Spain complained about the stench of sewage as manholes continued to overflow in parts of the capital city.
WASA did not confirm sewage was contained in the overflow, but told the Express that its sanitation crews have been moving through the capital to sanitise and keep the streets clean.
In a release announcing the repairs on July 18, WASA stated that as a result of the works “there may be higher than normal flows in the sewer collection system, leading to the possibility of overflowing manholes, in areas of lower Port of Spain and Beetham Gardens, particularly during heavy rainfall”.
Repairs to the plant were initially expected to be completed by July 21 but are now expected to be done by this Sunday, WASA stated in another release yesterday. Overflowing manholes have been reported on Charlotte Street, Chacon Street, St Vincent Street and South Quay since Wednesday.
WASA had stated on July 18 that it was already undertaking critical emergency repairs to the plant, with works expected to be completed by last Friday.
The Authority, last Wednesday, hosted a public consultation for Beetham Gardens residents at the Phase 2 Community Centre to update them on the repairs.
WASA public relations manager Daniel Plenty said in a phone interview yesterday that inclement weather, including torrential rains from last weekend, had affected the pace of work as well as the overflow, impacting Port of Spain.
Told that some manholes were spewing what appeared to sewage, Plenty could not confirm this, but said: “Yes, we have our teams that have been going around with the trucks and pumping out the problem areas as well as sanitising.”
Plenty noted heavy rainfall that caused prolonged street flooding in Downtown Port of Spain earlier this week and said this would have contributed to the overflowing manholes.
WASA also said last week that its teams were on standby to respond to overflows by pumping down the manholes and sanitising affected areas.
WASA noted yesterday that there had been a delay in the completion of critical repairs works at the Beetham Wastewater Treatment Plant and its crews were working to complete it by Sunday.
WASA asked that people contact its customer call centre toll-free at 800-4420/4426 for more assistance.
A Beetham Gardens resident was not sympathetic to the Authority and told the Express that infrastructure in the area has been allowed to decline, with frequent leaks and poor drainage.