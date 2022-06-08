Former acting chief executive officer of the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) Sherland Sheppard has been found guilty of omitting two corporate commercial customers from a list of customers owing large debts to the Authority.
This was revealed by Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales after the commissioning of the new Lopinot Water Treatment Facility in Lopinot yesterday.
Speaking to the media, Gonzales confirmed the human resources board’s investigation resulted in Sheppard being reverted to his substantive position of senior manager.
“The CEO was suspended pending the outcome of an investigation that was done. The investigation was completed in about two weeks and he was found guilty,” said Gonzales.
“He was asked to explain his conduct. Due process was followed and the board took a decision to suspend him for one month without pay for the violation. That one-month suspension came to an end last week. I was advised by the chairman of the board, and the CEO was asked to revert to his substantive position, which is senior manager, and he was asked to take another 50 days’ vacation leave. So he was ordered to proceed on additional leave and also to revert to his substantial position of senior manager,” he added.
Explaining the details of what led to Sheppard’s suspension, the minister said: “The board would have approved of a list of names of customers, huge customers, corporate commercial customers who owe WASA hundreds of thousands of dollars, and the board approved a list of 30 names to be published in the media. And when the publication came out in the media, only 28 of those names were published. And further enquiry was conducted as to why two names were omitted and the CEO was asked to explain. The board was not satisfied with the explanation granted, and he was found to have been responsible for the omission of the two names.”
Gonzales confirmed one of the two omitted names was Five Islands Water Park, in Chaguaramas; and together the 30 companies owed WASA between $3 million and $5 million.
When asked to comment on reports that he (Gonzales) was involved in removing Five Islands Water Park from the list, he replied: “I heard that foolish talk from the UNC. Again, this is nonsense. Just think about it—if the Minister of Public Utilities ordered that Five Islands be removed, why would the board suspend the CEO if the instructions came from the minister? It does not make sense.
“So, if the board was satisfied that this allegation was true, then obviously the CEO would have been in his job. So it just does not make sense... it is foolishness. Typical UNC old talk. But I am not going to respond to them. I told the board continue doing its work. Take action where action ought to be taken, and these types of behaviour within the Authority will not be tolerated.”
Asked if a new list would be re-published, Gonzales added: “These are operational matters that the board will not normally report to me. But I instructed the board to improve the operation and efficiency of the Authority, including its collection, that they need to go on a drive to collect their revenues...
“What I would want is for WASA to be in a position where it can undertake these types of investments to improve water supply on its own, based on its revenue and its healthy financial position.
“And that can only happen if customers simply pay their money, and that is the reason why I have asked the board to aggressively go after especially those large customers who are owing the utility company hundreds of thousands of dollars.
“And, that is the reason why the former CEO found himself in the situation that he’s found himself in.”