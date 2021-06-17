disconnect

WASA workers disconnecting a customer

The Water and Sewerage Authority has begun debt recovery action against customers who have not paid their outstanding arrears nor contacted the Authority to make an agreement to do so.

The debt recovery actions began on Wednesday, with the disconnection of several customers in Barataria, San Juan and Chaguanas after numerous attempts to encourage those customers to pay or, make an agreement to pay, proved futile.

san juan

WASA workers disconnecting a customer in San Juan

In a statement, WASA said it will be continuing similar actions in other areas throughout Trinidad and Tobago, towards collection of outstanding rates under the Water and Sewerage Act, under which the Authority can implement several punitive actions to recover payments including disconnection of service and sale of property.

Customers with accounts in arrears are therefore encouraged to pay their outstanding bills via any of the following options:

WASA Customer Portal https://customerportal.wasa.gov.tt/; WASA Service App available on Apple and Play Stores; Commercial Banks, SurePay, Western Union and the Authority’s Customer Service Centres. Those who are unable to immediately clear their arrears can contact the Authority via email: customerservices@wasa.gov.tt, Webchat: www.wasa.gov.tt, or WhatsApp: 709-7793 (message only) to discuss available payment options.

