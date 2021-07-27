WASA: He's one of us

The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has advised the public that a man clad in the organization’s uniform who has been trying to the property of its customers in North West Trinidad is indeed employed with WASA.
Responding to social media posts, some suggesting that the man was a fraudster, WASA said in a statement on Tuesday that the man was a legitimate employee who was in the process of carrying out his duties.
WASA said it should be noted that the employee in question is a travelling field officer who was not only dressed in the company’s uniform but also had his WASA-issued identification card on display, which is standard procedure.
The State-owned supplier of potable water said all its field officers can be identified by their WASA-issued identification cards, authorised by its chief executive officers, when engaged in the conduction of company business.
WASA advised customers that in instances where access to their information or premises is required, the identification card must be presented and/or displayed before any form of access is granted.
If in doubt, or in need of further information, customers are asked to contact WASA’s Customer Call Centre toll free at 800- 4420/26.
In an another incident, WASA has confirmed that the individual seen wearing a WASA uniform in a video circulating on social media, and who was apparently detained for shoplifting, is not an employee of the company.
WASA said it is currently investigating how the individual came to be in possession of the uniform.
“It should be noted that at present the WASA is planning the update of its uniforms and the public will be notified of these changes when they come into effect,” the statement said.