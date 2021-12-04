Residents are reeling after temporary measures by the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) and the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) to fix a gaping hole at Calistoga Drive, located at Oasis Gardens, in Chaguanas failed; causing the road to collapse.
One resident, Bernedette David, says the problem is much worse than that.
"For the past year and a half, I have had to deal with sewer water backing up unto my property and flooding my home. I can't take it anymore!"
David says despite numerous complaints to the relevant authorities, nothing has been done.
She said, "HDC came and said it's for WASA to fix; WASA came and said it's an HDC problem."
Another resident, fire officer, Dianne James-Mahadeosingh, says the situation is unbearable.
She told the Express on Thursday; she wants the problem resolved as soon as possible.
"Everyday sewer water is in my home. I would go to sleep and wake up with my toilet, living room, and other areas of my home flooded. The stench is so awful I can't even go outside in my backyard. I constantly use chlorine and disinfectant to keep down the scent, but it persists. It is not sanitary, and there are young children here. As a fire officer, I use the hose to re-route the water out of my home. There is no relief. I am so fed up with this situation."
James-Mahadeosingh says with the heavy rains, now she has her very own swimming pool, but not in a good way.
"This situation not only affects me but my neighbours and their children. I have a five-year-old, and my neighbour on my right side has a seven-year-old and a one-year-old toddler. My neighbour on my left has three young children, ages six, 11, and one."
James-Mahadeosingh says the situation is so serious many residents have no access to their driveways.
"The road collapsed on October 5, 2021, after HDC hired a contractor to fix the problem. As soon as he started digging to fix the pipes underneath, he soon realised the problem was beyond his expertise. The road caved in, leaving many residents without direct access to the front of their homes. They must now enter their residence through a secondary entrance located at the back of their home."
James - Mahadeosingh said she distinctly remembers the day when WASA and HDC came to fix the sewer/road problem because she had to use her siren off the fire truck to alert residents to get their vehicles away from the area or they would be trapped.
She said, "Since then, nothing has been done. The road is impassable to both foot and vehicular traffic. If I want to leave the area, I must use an alternative route. The last time I called HDC about the problem, they told me the contractor they hired to do the job couldn't do it, and the job has gone out to tender."
I saw the tender in the newspaper recently, James-Mahadeosingh said. She and other nearby residents of Oasis Gardens say they are at their breaking point and want the situation to be resolved as soon as possible.