THE Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) says, after December 17 (tomorrow), it will no longer accept cotton currency notes or the $50 polymer note bearing series dates prior to 2020.
WASA, in a statement yesterday, said this is necessary pursuant to the Central Bank notice of demonetisation of these notes which will cease to be legal tender for cash payments effective January 1, 2022.
In June, the Central Bank announced the demonetisation process in which the old notes would cease to be in circulation as a legal tender from January 1, 2022, but the redemption of these notes will be facilitated indefinitely at the bank’s office.
Some businesses and financial institutions have notified customers and the public of their dates to stop accepting the cotton notes.
From December 1, Scotiabank stopped accepting the notes at its ATMs and from Friday and Sunday the bank will stop accepting it at night safes.
The Supermarket Association (SATT) advised its members to stop accepting old bills as of yesterday.
“We have had this experience with the $100 transition, which created a lot of anxiety with little to no assurances from Central Bank or the Bankers’ Association of T&T. Notwithstanding some change in direction from these bodies, we will have to manage our own treatment of the issue,” SATT said.
Also, State-owned National Petroleum Marketing Co Ltd (NPMC) also advised customers that ‘old bills’ will not be accepted from Friday.
Several business groups called for the deadline to be pushed to the end of January.
The various chambers said: “We have not gotten any significant negative feedback from the business community on the change-over for the other bills except that they would have preferred a later deadline as November/December is a busy time. So, ideally, end January as the deadline would have been better.”