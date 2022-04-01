Chairman of the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) Ravindra Nanga says the Authority is cracking down on illegal water connections, including connections privately arranged by WASA employees without the Authority’s permission.
At a Joint Select Committee on Land and Physical Infrastructure yesterday, Member of Parliament for D’Abadie/O’Meara Lisa Morris-Julian questioned whether small blue “WASA lines” seen running through squatting communities were authorised by WASA.
“No, that is not part of WASA operations. However, there may be employees who would enter into certain arrangements without the authorisation of WASA. That is being actively looked into and that is part of our programme to look into this whole issue of illegal water connections. If in so doing we discover that the blue lines, as you refer to it, an investigation will in fact be launched to find how they acquired that if they are not a legitimate customer,” he said.
“If you see those blue lines in a squatting area, for example, it would not have been done through the proper channels at the WASA, but that does not mean to say that persons may have very well entered into private arrangements,” he added.
Pressing further, Morris-Julian asked if such illegal connections in a district can affect the supply of water to legitimate paying WASA customers in the same district, Nanga said this can “certainly” happen.
“Let us say, for example, you have a number of illegal connections lower down, more so in areas that are on schedule, when the scheduled service is turned on it would take some time for the entire system to be charged. And the greater the connections on that system, the longer it is going to take for the outer limits of that section to receive water,” he explained.
“So if it is you have a large number of illegal connections coming out, you may very well have legitimate customers towards the end of that system being affected,” he said.
Nanga said there were a number of illegal connections WASA was currently pursuing.
He said a team has been established to determine the exact number of illegal connections and the appropriate action will be taken to address it.
“By appropriate action we do not mean that we are going to disconnect, but we will be inviting those persons to regularise their position first and foremost and if they do not, only at that point in time would, for example, disconnection of the illegal service would be considered,” he stated.
Asked about the direct connection of water pumps to WASA water lines, acting director of operations at WASA Shaira Ali said this, too, was illegal and can affect water supply.
“Any instance where we have pumps or illegal pumps on a distribution network would indeed impact on the supply to customers and definitely those customers that are after, they will see a reduction in their pressures, and definitely they will not be able to keep that full level of service. So it does impact the distribution network significantly in a negative way,” she said.