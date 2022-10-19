The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has advised that a contractor has been mobilized, and is on site, to begin excavation works on two sinkholes along Main Street in Beetham Gardens.
WASA said the appearance of the sinkholes along with a suspected breach of the sewer line under the river bed in the area of CCC Boulevard are being investigated.
In a news release on Wednesday, WASA noted that there is no evidence of any effluent discharge into the Beetham Gardens community at this point in time.
“Coordination efforts between agencies are ongoing due to the existence of several sub-surface infrastructure in the area of the collapsed roadway,” WASA said, adding that in this regard, they are committed to ensuring the safety of all stakeholders by ensuring a safe environment while investigative efforts are being conducted.
WASA further advised the public to proceed with extreme caution around the work site and it will inform of any revised traffic arrangements as the need arises.
On Sunday WASA stated that a partial collapse of a sewer main along 17th Avenue, which occurred on Saturday, led to three sinkholes in the immediate area.
Last year the Beetham Gardens community endured the rupture of a sewer line on Main Street but when the Express spoke with Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales on Sunday, he indicated that the sewer line that is currently breached is not the same one that ruptured last year, where the restorative work was done.
'The rehabilitation work for the sewer line that ruptured on Main Street last year, we knew that very soon the entire line would have to be replaced, as it is very corroded and it's old concrete.
'So the work will begin soon, when we obtain the additional resources. I told the nation last year that the entire line on Fifth Street would have to be replaced because of its age,' said Gonzales.